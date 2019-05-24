Phuket Staycation – Kata Rocks  

Some experiences are reserved for the superrich only – superyachts, inanity infinity edge pools, gourmet food…or are they? With Kata Rocks Day Pass you can spend a day in Phuket’s ‘Capital of Cool’, living like a one-percenter.

Chill

First – pick a free day in your calendar; Second – head to Kata to make it to Kata Rocks by 11 am; Third – let them welcome you at the stylish lobby, ride a buggy up to the poolside lounge, collect your wristband and…chill. You are, after all, in one of Phuket’s most renowned super luxury resorts, on the edge of an iconic infinity pool, with one of the island’s most Instagrammable vistas all to yourself for an entire day.

The day pass gives you unrestrained access to Kata Rocks beach club-like space, the same space where superyacht owners hang out after making multi-million-dollar deals during the invitation-only Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous and where Phuket’s crème de la crème meet up regularly for Kata Rock’s smashing-hit Collectives Series events. But the day pass is more than an entrance ticket, the fee you pay acts as a credit towards food, drinks and spa experiences at the resort, so you can really make the best of your visit.

Eat

To the right, there is a bar known for some of the most creative craft cocktails on the island – including those made with Kata Rocks’ own award-winning gin. A nicely chilled passionfruit mojito goes well with the view, and you can also have it while taking a swim, in a pool-friendly glass. If you’d rather enjoy your drink in a horizontal position, sofas and lounge chairs await.

Hungry? You can either order a snack by the bar (a platter of oyster with a glass of white wine did the trick for me) or go left, to the restaurant. The talent behind the food served at Kata Rocks, chef Laia Pons, has made a name for herself in Phuket with her delightfully light and intensely flavorful creations, best exemplified by Kata Rocks’ new gourmet lunch menu. From the Thai classics on one side to Mediterranean favorites on the other, you’ll find everything you need for a perfect midday meal here. The simplest of dishes – a burger, a plate of pesto pasta, a Greek salad, are elevated to a new level, both thanks to the stunningly beautiful surroundings and the chef’s skills. And please don’t skip the dessert, not today! Phuketienne – a Tarte Tropézienne dessert with a Phuket twist is yet another touch of luxury on the day pass experience.

Do

One thing I don’t have to tell you to do is to take photos. When at Kata Rocks you simply won’t be able to stop yourself from taking a few shots of the poolside view – one competing for the prize of the best vista in Phuket.

Photoshoot finished? Here are your options: first of all, you can do absolutely nothing, just lounge around by the pool, looking and feeling great. But if you’re more of an active type, you have the state-of-the-art fitness center at your disposal as well as the Infinite Luxury Spa, offering both some of the most high-tech treatments in Phuket as well as more traditional massages. Your day pass credit can go towards a Thai oil massage, for example. That’s the one I opted for and I couldn’t be happier with my choice.

Leaving Kata Rocks after those six flawless hours is like waking up from a dream. To make the process easier, you can use your remaining credit to towards a take-away bottle of wine of champagne. But I suggest you don’t – forget later, don’t think about tomorrow, make the most of it and live like a rock star; even if only for a day.

The day pass is priced at 3,500 THB per guest from May to October and at 5,000 THB per guest from November to April, 1,500 THB for children from the age of 6 until 14. prices are net. For bookings, please email dining@katarocks.com. Learn more on katarocks.com