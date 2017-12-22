Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

What gets you in a festive mood? Is it those Christmas carols blasting from the speakers at a local supermarket, beginning as early as late October? Or maybe it’s those plastic Christmas trees that pop up all over the place, in a futile effort to outshine the palm trees? How about those fancy Christmas and New Year menus and promotions at Phuket’s hotels, resorts and restaurants? Do they breathe the Christmas spirit into you?

Or does it reside elsewhere – in families getting together, friends gathering at the table, sharing food and drink and…talking! Isn’t it in the laughter and quarrels, memories and plans for the future? Isn’t it in the conversations?

We believe so, which is why, in each issue of RL Magazine, we celebrate the art of conversation. We talk and talk and talk, with people who call Phuket their home, leave a mark on our island or let it leave a mark on them. So, read, enjoy and be merry.

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year from all of us at RL Phuket!

Maciek Klimowicz

Editor-in-Chief

Maciek Klimowicz is the Editor in Cheif at Real Life Phuket. Food, wine, culture and travel are some of his favourite things to enjoy and write about – luckily Phuket provides plenty of all.

