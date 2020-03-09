Phuket has a vast array of Cafes. Drive down the highway, take a walk in the old town, stroll along the shops lining the sands of the beaches, head to shopping malls and outlets, or visit pretty much any tourist hotspot on the island – you’ll find somewhere to stop and grab a cup of coffee.

That’s not the point here, though. In our Cafe Hopping Through Phuket series, we’ll bring you the more authentic, local side of the Café offering on the island. You’ll find renovated wine cellars, unassuming shophouses, hillside hotspots and hidden tearooms. We’ll show you where to get your everyday coffee fix and let the local flavours take you on a journey through Phuket.

Magnolia Cafe & Bar

Driving through to Phuket Town from pretty much any direction can be harrowing. Traffic, bikes and people all contribute their fair share to a usually unenjoyable part of the day. If you’re coming into town from the North, though, there’s a red brick establishment on the corner of Kanjana-Uthit and Thepkasattri Road called Magnolia Café and Bar.

It was originally a Wine cellar and depot, which was renovated into the cafe and bar in 2018. The magnolia flower symbolises beauty, nobility and purity. Something that tangible when you walk up to the entrance. Magnolia serves up coffee, non-coffee and a variety of alcoholic beverages, as well as a delightful food menu that seems to grow every time I make a visit.