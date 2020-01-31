Amazing Coastal Motorbike Riding in Phuket

Phuket offers fantastic experiences from all sides of the coasts, from visiting remarkable islands by boat and celebrating unforgettable sunsets, to trekking up the hills of Kathu and taking in its tropical beauty; the island gives visitors and locals an experience to remember.

We are very fortunate to enjoy the lifestyle that Phuket has to offer. However, over the six-plus years of my time here working in resorts, I have found myself looking for the next adventure. I recently purchased a Ducati Scrambler – a bike that is perfectly designed for the Island territory, and one that gives me something to look forward to in the weekend; to explore the island more, venturing out for a delicious organic breakfast in Rawai or a beachside lunch in Kamala – instead of dealing with the usual sore head from the previous evening.

This has motivated me to discover fantastic roads for the weekend bike rider that we as locals are all aware of, but perhaps don’t take full advantage of when the sky is blue and the morning air is fresh; this is when the magic happens.

For the perfect sunset evening ride, head north up the coastal road over the hills past The Pavilions Phuket and towards Nai Thon Beach, stopping to witness the sun kiss the sea in awe. You can continue on, passed Pullman Arcadia and up the hill towards the Sirinat National Park to catch the stunning after-glow with red and purple skies.

A great morning destination is the coastal road from Kata Beach to Ya Nui Beach. You will pass Promthep Cape, a usual tourist hotspot (which I tend not to pull over for). The more secluded spot I recommend is not far from there, The private and charming Ya Nui Beach. There are also excellent organic cafes all around for breakfast.

Lastly, for a full day adventure – cross the Sarasin Bridge onto the mainland, head towards Phang Nga and make a loop towards Khao Lak on the 4240. Yes, there are some long straights to get there, but once you get behind the mountains, the scenery is stunning.