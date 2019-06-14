Airbnb Rentals in Phuket Grow by 61% in a Year

Global end-to-end travel platform Airbnb has seen a massive, 61% increase in rentals in Phuket with 320,000 guests staying in Airbnb rentals over the last 12 months. 80% of hosts in Phuket have received the highest 5-star rating on Airbnb*.

Airbnb’s top guest origin markets to Phuket include China, the United States, Russia, Hong Kong, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

Mike Orgill, General Manager for Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, Airbnb said “Airbnb’s proposition is diverse and complements Phuket’s current offerings. Airbnb travelers are not your average tourist, they are looking for something different and unique, whether it’s a modern villa, a creative boutique hotel or a traditional homestay.”

According to Orgill, 79% of Airbnb guests book with the company because they want to live like a local, and when they travel they spend in the local neighborhoods and communities they visit. “It’s this type of guest that is adding a new and positive dimension to Phuket, and is being welcomed by a large part of the island’s tourism economy,” he added.

Last year, Airbnb saw a 152 percent increase in the number of rooms in properties around the world that hosts categorized as boutique hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels and resorts. In Thailand, Airbnb signed an MoU with the Thai Boutique Accommodation Trade Association (TBAA) in September 2018 to onboard more than 50 boutique hotels across 15 provinces, including Phuket, Bangkok, Chanthaburi, Chiang Mai, Kanchanaburi, and Sukhothai.

Since then, Airbnb has seen an overwhelming response from boutique hoteliers with strong ties to their local communities and who want to offer truly personal hospitality. Opening the platform up to boutique hotels has made it easier for hospitality entrepreneurs to access new revenue streams from Airbnb’s unrivaled international network of guests, which has seen more than 500 million guest arrivals since it was founded 10 years ago.

New to the platform, Natthawut Cuthsriphanich, Owner of Breezotel Patong, said, “We recently listed Breezotel Patong on Airbnb and the response has been immediate. We received bookings soon after listing and Airbnb has helped us to reach out to new sectors, bringing us the new business we might not otherwise have had.”

Speaking of their success using Airbnb, Vorakarn Wattasoontorn, Director of Sales at Glam Habitat, shared, “Prior to listing on Airbnb, most of our customers were from within Thailand. This has now changed. Airbnb has helped us reach out to international markets and we are now welcoming more international guests to Glam Habitat than ever before. Airbnb guests are looking for new types of accommodation and travel experiences, and now they can choose boutique hotels such as ours. This is a growing trend and something that fits well with our unique offering.”

Chananchita Maneewongviroch, Sales Executive at Blu Monkey Hub, added, “We’ve been using Airbnb for a number of years and we continue to see growth in inquiries and bookings. Airbnb is a global brand and has helped us to attract international guests. We currently average 80-90% international guests with the rest being Thai.”