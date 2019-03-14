A Plastic Free Month at a Phuket Resort

Following its commitment to serving drinks without plastic straws at all its F&B outlets Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Nai Yang Beach takes its plastic-free mentality one step further with a month-long initiative to stop using plastic bags.

The resort went plastic-free in February and the campaign will be continued throughout the year, with all associates encouraged to carry reusable fabric bags. By doing so, the resort hopes to let their friends, families, colleagues, and communities across Phuket know that plastic bags are no longer acceptable.

Future months will see other new campaigns, including replacing plastic bottles with aluminum flasks. These reusable containers will be delivered by the HR team to the associates as birthday gifts.

“Nai Yang Beach is a breathtaking area of natural beauty, where interwoven ecosystems of plants, animals, and communities live in harmony. We are the protectors of this stunning coastal area, so we need to work together to conserve the environment.” said commented Francois Poletti, Director of Operations, Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Nai Yang Beach.

“Our entire resort team needs to lead by example, engage with the community and create a positive impact. Our plastic-free campaigns will benefit the entire Nai Yang Beach area and beyond,” he added.

To encourage its guests to reduce plastic use during their stay, Phuket Marriott Resort, and Spa, Nai Yang Beach provides beach bags in their rooms, with the ultimate goal of completely eliminating single-use plastic bags in future.

