A Plastic Free Month at a Phuket Resort

Following its commitment to serving drinks without plastic straws at all its F&B outlets Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Nai Yang Beach takes its plastic-free mentality one step further with a month-long initiative to stop using plastic bags.

The resort went plastic-free in  February and the campaign will be continued throughout the year, with all associates encouraged to carry reusable fabric bags. By doing so, the resort hopes to let their friends, families, colleagues, and communities across Phuket know that plastic bags are no longer acceptable.

Future months will see other new campaigns, including replacing plastic bottles with aluminum flasks. These reusable containers will be delivered by the HR team to the associates as birthday gifts.

“Nai Yang Beach is a breathtaking area of natural beauty, where interwoven ecosystems of plants, animals, and communities live in harmony. We are the protectors of this stunning coastal area, so we need to work together to conserve the environment.” said commented Francois Poletti, Director of Operations, Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Nai Yang Beach.

“Our entire resort team needs to lead by example, engage with the community and create a positive impact. Our plastic-free campaigns will benefit the entire Nai Yang Beach area and beyond,” he added.

To encourage its guests to reduce plastic use during their stay, Phuket Marriott Resort, and Spa, Nai Yang Beach provides beach bags in their rooms, with the ultimate goal of completely eliminating single-use plastic bags in future.

Learn more at the resort’s website

Previous Post
Phuket's Best Burger 5! 😍🍔
Maciek Klimowicz
Maciek Klimowicz

Editor-in-Chief

Maciek Klimowicz is the Editor in Chief at Real Life Phuket. Food, wine, culture and travel are some of the things he enjoys and writes about - luckily Phuket provides plenty of all. Contact Maciek on editor@rl-phuket.com

Sing up for our newsletter



47 Lagoon Road, Cherngtalay, Thalang, Phuket 83110 Thailand Tel: +66 (0) 63 769 8392, Fax: +66 (0) 76 32 44 48

Copyright © 2018 Railand Media Co., Ltd. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Privacy Policy

RL MAGAZINE Latest Issue

Latest Issue

Click here to read online

RL Magazine is the only 100% Phuket focused lifestyle publication on the island accessible to both English and Russian language speakers. Grab your copy today in one of more than 300 locations across Phuket or read it online, here.

email: info@RealLifePhuket.com
Tel: +66 84 84 55 111
Fax: +66 76 32 44 48

The office is open from 8 AM to 5 PM Monday through Friday except for holidays.

Send this to a friend