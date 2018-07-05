A Day By The Pool

Phuket Dream Hotel & Spa (1)

How to make a day better? Spend it by the pool!

The bold statement from above isn’t purely theoretical; we tested it in a real-life environment of Phuket. To do just that, we took a day, a casual Saturday similar to 51 other Saturdays we are blessed with each year, and we spent it, the whole of it, by the pool.

Or to be precise –  two pools, because that’s how many there are at Dream Phuket Hotel & Spa. The hotel’s sprawling courtyard pool is the axis around which the whole Dream Lifestyle revolves, and its other pool, located at the VU Rooftop Bar, is a high-vantage point that dot’s the I of the Dream Experience.

And so, we kicked off our day at the Dream Hotel’s Trilogy restaurant, set at the courtyard pool’s edge. Looking up from above platefuls of breakfast delicacies and cups of coffee, towards the cobalt blue of the pool shining brightly against the lush greens of the hotel’s ivy-covered walls, put us in that pool-day state of mind we all crave when on holidays.

From the restaurant, we moved to one of comfy, shaded cabanas lining the pool’s edge, with a specific goal of doing absolutely nothing for the rest of the day. And absolutely nothing we did – with the exception of regular swims to the Swim-Up poolside bar for cocktail refills and occasional snack-runs to Trilogy, we gave ourselves to absolute, undisturbed relaxation.

Only with the sun going down, we decided to shake things up a bit and go up, that is seven floors up, to the VU Rooftop Bar – easily one of the best spots to enjoy sunsets in this part of the island. Sitting at the edge of VU’s generous pool, cocktails in hand, we enjoyed the natural light show with a feeling of a day well spent.

You want to spend a good day in Phuket too? It’s easy – spend it by the pool.

Dream Phuket DayPass priced at 899 THB nett is available. For more information contact 076 609 888. Dream Phuket Hotel & Spa is located on 11/7 Moo 6, T.Cherngtalay, A.Thalang, Phuket, 83110 Thailand. Learn more at dreamhotels.com/phuket

 

