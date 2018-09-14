It’s finally here and open for business – the new Central Phuket, island’s latest shopping mall. Before you go on your first shopping spree are the new mall, here are the 10 things worth knowing about Phuket’s latest temple of consumerism.

It’s more luxurious than the Festival

The newly launched mall is called Floresta and together with the good old Central Festival, it forms what is from now on known as Central Phuket. The Festival side is aimed at families and customers who enjoy good food and watch movies (who doesn’t?!) while the brand new Floresta focuses on tourists and customers who prefer a luxurious lifestyle (who wouldn’t?!) and enjoy shopping for leading brands and like to visit world-class attractions. Both buildings are connected with a travellator.

It’s really big

Occupying 111 rai (400,000 sqm) of space, the new mall provides plenty of space for your shopping craze. There are more than 400 shops in the new building, representing a plethora of luxury brands such as Swarovski, Calvin Claim, Tissot, and many other. Except for shops, there are some “biggest in the world” and “biggest in Thailand” attractions inside such as…just keep reading.

It has a floating market

Named ‘Tales of Thailand’, it’s the first and largest indoor floating market in Thailand, where people can shop, browse and chill out amid the atmosphere of a traditional Thai floating market + air conditioning.

And a Tourism Theme Park

It’s called Tribhum and features a 3D walkthrough experience where you will be able to explore three distinctive worlds and discover mysterious creatures, all thanks to state-of-the-art technology. To be launched in November. Intrigued? There is more!

There’ll be an Aquarium too

Slated to open in the first quarter of 2019, it will be the largest aquarium in Thailand and the largest freshwater aqua landscape exhibit in the world. Aquaria – because that’s what it’s called – contains more than 9 million litres of water on more than 10,000 sqm of space. 5 million litres will be home to 180 species of sea life and over 15,000+ fish. There will even be penguins, stingrays and a submarine wreck exhibit.

And more is coming

An international and regional convention centre and a world-class hotel will be added later on. Who can’t wait?!

You won’t get hungry

The dining zone occupies 15,000 square meters of space and is home to bars, bistros, lifestyle and family restaurant, cafés and bakeries, a food park and take home.

Promoted at the mall is a special exclusive menu created in partnership with popular restaurants in Phuket which features Phuket Seafood Salad Platter, Lobster Eskimo, Hiroshima Oysters, Fried Curry Crab and much, much more. Oh, and there is a KFC too!

Or run out of steam

The mall’s Tourist & VIP lounge features massage chairs, Wi-Fi, Cable TV, phone charging stations, and even a nap area and showers. You don’t need to go back home, ever.

It has plenty of parking

4209 parking spots to be precise, plus another 4800 for motorbikes and 62 busses. If you’re a VIP, a lady or drive a supercar, you get a separate parking too (not sure about VIP super-car driving ladies though).

It cost 20 billion baht

That’s two followed by ten zeros. 20,000,000,000. More than 600,000 million USD.