The 3rd edition of the annual Supersports 10 Mile International Run, organised by Supersports and Thanyapura, will kick off this Sunday (March 19) at 6am.

If you missed the March 13 registration deadline, don’t despair, be sure to re-check the Thanyapura website on March 18 for last-minute registrations.

The race will take runners through the lush green tropical landscape of the island’s northern back roads as the sun rises on another beautiful day in Phuket.

The unique race format was inspired by track and field’s earliest days in ancient Greece, when Olympians measured contested races in feet and miles (the original marathon race was 26 miles and 385 yards).

This method gives runners a chance to achieve a personal best over another distance and with Thanyapura’s state-of-the-art technology athletes will be able to check their times on race day.

The race spans over four distances: the signature 10-mile (16 km), 5-mile (8 km), 2-mile (3.2 km), as well as a 500-metre run for children aged 4-12 years.

The event’s centerpiece is the 10-mile race, with competitive categories divided between men and women and into five age groups: 15-29 years, 30-39 years, 40-49 years, 50-59 years and 60+ years.

The day’s first competitors will set off at 6am and the award ceremony will be held at 7:30am.

Competitors of the 5 and 10 mile races will receive a race kit which includes a T-shirt and BiB number, and a commemorative medal at the end of the ceremony. The top three finishers of the 10 and 5 mile categories will be awarded a trophy.

The top three overall Thai and international winners of the 10 mile run are rewarded cash prizes.

The total prize pool is valued at B110,000.

Registration fee starts at:

· B450 for the fun run (B400 for teams)

· B450 for 2 mile run (B400 for teams)

· B500 for 5 Mile run (B450 for teams)

· B600 for 10 Mile run (B550 for teams)

This year’s race sponsors include New Balance, Johnson Health Tech (Thailand), Krungthai Card Public Co. Ltd (KTC), Family Mart, 89.75 Radio Trip, Khao Phuket, Anda Focus and The Phuket News.

For last minute registrations and more information visit: supersports.co.th or www.thanyapuracom or by contact events@thanyapura.com