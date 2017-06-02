Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Nai Yang Beach grabbed no less than five awards at the recent Asia Pacific Property Awards.

It wasn’t long time ago that we accounted news of Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Nai Yang Beach receiving the “Most Excellent Family Hotel in Asia” honors at the inaugural Asia Awards of Excellence held in Macau. But apparently one award is not enough for this newcomer to Phuket’s resort scene, as proven by the results of the recent Pacific Property Awards.

There,Marriott Nai Yang, which opened in June 2016, has been honored as Thailand’s Best Interior Design Hotel – certainly a result of an extensive, multi-million-dollar renovation prior to the resort’s opening – and named Thailand’s as well as Asia’s Best Wedding Venue for its wedding services, which include Indian, Chinese, Western and Thai weddings.

The resort has also been recognized as Thailand’s and Asia’s Best Large hotel, because while it certainly doesn’t feel oversized, it can cater for groups of all sizes thanks its choice of rooms, suites and villas, accompanied by an extensive array of amenities.

Congratulation Marriott Nai Yang, well done!

Learn more on the resort’s website