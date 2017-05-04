If you have a computer from Apple and live in Phuket, chances are you’ve heard about Phuket My Mac – the to go spot for all Mac users with issues big and small. Having provided the islanders with reliable and personalized computer service for years, Julien Reveillet, the owner of Phuket My Mac, is now ready to take it to the next level and share his knowledge. To that goal, he is launching group trainings for Mac users.

The workshop will take place at The CAFÉ Gourmand in Cherngtalay – a stone’s throw away from Phuket My Mac headquarters. The first in line of group Mac-knowledge session will be scheduled the moment a minimum of five people sign up. The class for maximum ten people will last for two hours and is addressed at both beginners and advanced Mac users. Whoever you are, once Julien is done with you, you will be able to make the absolute most of your Apple machine.

The price? 700 THB per person. And the good news is that it includes not just the most precious thing of all – knowledge – but also a delish breakfast at one of Cherngtalay’s favorite coffee dens. An apple and a coffee sounds like a great start of the day!

Find out more on Phuket My Mac Facebook page.