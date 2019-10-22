The Pavilions Phuket pulls 5 wins at the 2019 Haute Grandeur Awards

The Pavilions Phuket pulled off an astonishing feat at this years Haute Grandeur Awards, walking away with 5 prestigious category awards in all the nominated segments; ‘Best Hideaway Resort in Thailand’, ‘Best Pool Villa Resort in Thailand’, ‘Best Villa Resort in Thailand’, ‘Best Boutique Spa in Thailand’ and ‘Best Luxury Spa in Thailand’.

The wins from this past weekend’s event lay claim to the Phuket Resort ‘s continued dedication to providing guests with experiences beyond any other. Being crowned Thailand’s Best Hideaway Resort, Best Pool villa and Best Luxury Spa shows the affinity the resort has with honeymooners looking to experience more than the standard couples few nights away.

“We are thrilled to be recognised for over 5 different categories, especially Thailand’s Best Pool Villa. Our Ocean View Pool Villa offers amazing views of the Layan area and the Andaman Sea overlooking its infinity pool, the villa also comes with unlimited massages* each day making it the ideal choice for couples looking for an indulgent getaway.” Said Connor O’Leary, GM at The Pavilions Resort Phuket.

The Haute Grandeur Global Awards™ is the world’s leading, most respected luxury hospitality Awards initiative, honouring establishments that continuously excel through remarkable hospitality experiences. The Awards recognise exceptional contributions by hotels, lodges, resorts, retreats, spas and restaurants worldwide.

Marinique de Wet, Haute Grandeur Founder and President, said: “Haute Grandeur Global Awards raise standards of excellence in hospitality globally, inspiring establishments to outperform past achievements.”

The Pavilions Hotels & Resorts are all individual and unique, yet all underpinned by the core values of building meaningful connections in unrivalled locations and a mindful respect for privacy. The Pavilions Hotels & Resorts portfolio currently comprises:

Asia

The Pavilions Bali

The Pavilions Phuket

The Pavilions Himalayas The Farm

The Pavilions Himalayas Lakeview

The Pavilions Mongolia

Europe

The First Roma Arte

The First Roma Dolce

The Toren Amsterdam

The Pavilions Madrid

