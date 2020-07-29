Thanyapura’s buy now, stay later flash sale

Mark your calendars, the countdown is on. For 12 hours only, Thanyapura Sports & Health Resort is offering 80% off its regular hotel rates on Saturday, 8 August, between 8 am and 8 pm (GMT+7).

Thanyapura Sports & Health Resort is the island’s foremost active holiday destination offering personalised programs ranging from sports and fitness to nutrition and lifestyle medicine for both groups and individuals. An oasis for people looking to rebalance and recharge their lives, Thanyapura helps guests feel and perform better for a healthier, happier lifestyle through sustainable and holistic practices.

What’s more, Thanyapura is giving guests the flexibility to book now and stay anytime from now until 30 September 2021 and will allow a one-time date change. Bookings can be made through Thanyapura’s website using the code FLASH80 , applicable to all bookings that include breakfast. Hotel bookings made are non-refundable, non-commissionable and are subject to availability.

The health & sports resort sits at the edge of Khao Phra Theaw national park and is a haven for both holiday-makers and athletes alike. The resort was recently accredited the Amazing Thailand Safety & Healthy Administration certification, an industry-standard in collaboration with the Tourism Authority of Thailand, deeming locations safe and ready for the return of tourists.

80% sale offer applies to hotel stays with the options for guests to purchase sports and wellness packages. Full terms and conditions can be viewed here.