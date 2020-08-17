Thai Resident’s “Two For One” offer at Phi Phi Island Village Beach Resort

An exclusive “buy one get one free” promotion applies to accommodation, offshore excursions, spa treatments and food & beverages, allowing guests to unwind and rebalance their bodies and minds.

The chic and sustainable Phi Phi Island Village Beach Resort is inviting Thai residents to get back to nature with an eco-friendly, activity-packed island adventure – and an exclusive “two-for-one” promotion on accommodation, offshore excursions and more from THB 5,500 net per room per night!

Nestled in 70 acres of lush tropical gardens, with its own 800-metre-long stretch of sandy beach and surrounded by the crystal clear waters of Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park, this stunning southern Thai resort sets the scene for idyllic island escapes. With this iconic and inspiring seascape, urbanites can rebalance their bodies and revive their senses in harmony with the environment.

Sustainable journeys start at the Marine Discovery Centre, the resort’s dedicated conservation lab. Led by a resident marine biologist, guests can learn about the pristine ecosystems of the national park, preserve Thailand’s unique marine species – such as clownfish – and help to restore the area’s vibrant coral reefs.

Alternatively, Thai residents can book a full-day island hopping tour by speedboat around this unspoilt archipelago, including the Phi Phi Islands, Bamboo Island and Mosquito Island, or take an early bird boat trip around Koh Phi Phi Leh, the enchanting uninhabited islet that was made famous by the movie, “The Beach”. This dream-like island has been closed to outside visitors for many months, which has allowed wildlife to recover and flourish, without the impact of humans.

For a truly Thai experience, travellers can head out into the marine park on a traditional long-tail boat, including plenty of opportunities to stop for swimming, sunbathing and snorkelling at beautiful bays and secluded coves. Closer to the shore, guests can explore the maze-like mangrove forests by kayak and snorkel along the coastline to witness the vibrant underwater life that thrives in these precious ecosystems. For scuba divers, the resort can also organise PADI-certified trips to the area’s exceptional dive sites.

Visitors who prefer to keep their feet dry can spend soothing days at the resort’s Wana Spa, which offers a wide range of revitalising therapies, including scrubs and massages. Alternatively, the inviting outdoor lagoon pool lets travellers stay fully refreshed, and invigorating workouts can be enjoyed at the well-equipped fitness centre.

With such an outstanding array of amenities and so many ways to relax, it is little wonder that Phi Phi Island Village Beach Resort has become popular with Thai nationals and expats. The resort has even achieved the TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Award for the quality of its services, putting it in the top 10% of hotels worldwide.

All of these immersive excursions and activities can now be booked with an exclusive “buy one get on free” offer, which applies to accommodation, food & beverages, mini bar purchases, spa treatments, airport transfers, tours, laundry services and gifts! Thai residents who purchase the resort’s vouchers by 31 August 2020, and stay before 25 December 2020, will enjoy attractive rates from just THB 5,500 net per room per night on a choice of bungalows and villas, plus daily breakfast, welcome drinks, in-room fruit and free Wi-Fi, as well as the two-for-one offer. Terms and conditions apply.

The resort is also participating in the Royal Thai Government’s “Rao Tiew Duay Kan” (We Travel Together) campaign, which offers 40% discounts to Thai nationals, worth up to THB 3,000 per room per night for a maximum of five nights.

All visitors can rest assured that Phi Phi Island Village Beach Resort adheres to the highest standards of health and hygiene, in line with the guidance of the World Health Organization (WHO) and local authorities. The resort is certified by the Thai Ministry of Public Health and awarded the “Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration (SHA)” certification, reflecting its advanced cleaning procedures and protocols. These measures include deep cleaning and disinfecting, use of personal protective equipment (PPE), body temperature checks for all guests and team members, social distancing arrangements and more.

To get back to nature at Phi Phi Island Village Beach Resort, please book your island escape by emailing reservations@phiphiislandvillage.com or calling +66 75 628 900-99, ext. 1.