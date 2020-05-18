Teleport Yourself To Santiburi Koh Samui

Pioneering Lèn programme moves to homes via a full virtual reality experience and a DIY video so those at home can immerse themselves in the elegant beachfront resort

The experience-driven and carbon-neutral retreat Santiburi Koh Samui has unveiled a series of new experiences. Designed for people to enjoy from their homes, the new experiences complement the resort’s Lèn programme. This creative concept allows everyone to discover individual happiness.

Via a new virtual reality innovation, Santiburi Koh Samui travellers can teleport themselves to the resort while staying at home. To do so, they just need a VR headset from any brand and watch the VR video, available on Santiburi’s YouTube Channel. For those who do not have goggles, they can still experience the property in 360 degrees via a smartphone and the same video.

“Our Lèn programme is all about fun. Until our guests are able to come to visit us we have decided to bring a little joy to their homes,” said Sabine Lamberts, Santiburi’s General Manager. “Straight from their sofa, people will be teleported to visit our 23 acres of lush gardens, 300-metre-long beach, gigantic centrepiece pool and villas and suites, including the Reserve, a private residence within the resort.”

On top of this, Santiburi has also posted a DIY tutorial on how to create Thai-inspired herbal compress balls. Please stay tuned for more episodes on the resort’s YouTube.

“There are many little things that make us happy, especially at a time when we stay at home. We are unveiling one of our secrets today with a first tutorial. We will share more in the coming days and weeks through our Lèn @home programme,” explained Sabine Lamberts.

In Thai, Lèn means “play”, and this initiative comprises a choice of activities that enables each guest to follow their own personal path and curate their own stay. Lèn encompasses five distinct themes – Adventure, Relax, Romance, Culture and Family – each of which embraces three elements: Spa, Activities and Gourmet. This creates an amazing array of opportunities for guests to personalise their journey.

Santiburi Koh Samui is a carbon-neutral and green resort. It has just received a 2020 Green Hotel certification from the Thailand Department of Environmental Quality Promotion, an entity from the Bureau of Public Participation Promotion, and was certified at the end of 2019 by the Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organization for cutting the amount of carbon it emits and successfully offsetting the rest.

Tour the resort in VR & 360 degrees here, and create herbal compress balls here.

For more information about Santiburi, please visit www.santiburisamui.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.