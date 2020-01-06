Phuket Staycation – Villa Tantawan Resort & Spa

Visiting Phuket is one thing. Living here is quite another. The romantic haze in the first couple of weeks – the one that has you at the beach every other day, dining out and partying hard – it starts to fade as you settle into the daily routine of work, and the familiarity with your surroundings increases. You explore less and prioritize that sleep-in. You begin to tire of the constant buzz of work and the bore that the traffic and grocery shopping can become.

For this edition of the Phuket Staycation series, we get you away from that. To a hideaway on a hillside. Away from the buzz and with a luxury touch, Villa Tantawan Resort and Spa fits that MO rather well. Reading the website description is one thing, but experiencing it, quite another.

SLEEP

The resort is about 500m into the Kamala community, with its 22 villas lining the hillside of the Kamala hills. The villas are available in 1, 2 and 3 bedroom configurations, each with private infinity pools looking over Kamala and out to the sparkling Andaman Sea.

The 1-bed units are tailored for honeymooners looking to experience Phuket from a quiet tropical escape. Just being the two of us, this was the perfect way to spend two nights away from home and in a new environment. The king-size bed makes quick work of any sleep-deprived soul, with ultra-soft linen and pillows. There’s a lounger in the bedroom as well, which is ideal for reading a book and falling asleep to the sound of the water trickling over the edge of the infinity pool just outside.

Families will be delighted to take a weekend away in the 2 and 3 bedroom villas, which, like the 1 bedroom units all have king-sized beds in every room, along with deck chairs and a sala. You’ll be hard-pressed not to rest regardless of the villa type you choose.

EAT

Dining options vary at the resort. If your goal is to spend the entire weekend in the villa, then you can make use of the well-designed modern kitchens, with all the cutlery and utensils you’d need to make a quick meal.

The Tantawan Restaurant is located just next to the lobby. Breakfast is served here every day, and you can do lunch and dinner, while you gaze out at the impressive view of Kamala and beyond. The restaurant will also cater to your villa, which was great when we got peckish but wanted to lounge out next to the pool.

On request, a romantic dinner can be organised in-villa for you and your loved one. I’d highly recommend this. The restaurant team sets up a candlelit dinner at your desired time in the Sala. The best time would be just as the sun goes down. Options include a set western menu and a set Thai menu, both substantial enough for any appetite.

Private BBQs are also available. Couples and groups can request a private BBQ, and select from a set menu, or design it according to taste. The restaurant will prepare the grill, food and drinks and set up on the deck. You could either do the barbeque on your own or choose the option to have a chef on standby!

DO

Relaxation and recovery are the most important things you can do. You’ll find it difficult not to unwind with a pool and jacuzzi (both indoor and outdoor) in each villa, The indoor jacuzzi is large enough for two, while the outdoor jacuzzi in the pool fits up to four. If it’s deep relaxation you’re after, the resort offers a fully-fledged spa at Devlaya Massage @ Villa Tantawan. Choose from the outdoor massage sala or the two private massage villas, and enjoy the pool, jacuzzi and sauna available.

If you need a little more, you could take a few laps in your private pool, or hit the gym and get through your daily workout routine. The resort also offers a free shuttle down into Kamala and to the beach, allowing you to take the family to the beach for the morning or afternoon, or the day.

For residents, low-season specials at the resort range from TBH7,000 for the one-bedroom villa to THB12,000 for the 3-bedroom. With all the activities and amenities available, any way you choose to spend the weekend at Villa Tantawan will be a great getaway for you and your lover, your family or your group of friends. Most importantly though, it’s a great getaway from the everyday stress of living and working on a tropical island paradise 😉