Oh the staycations we could have

Domestic tourism is critical to Thailand’s travel industry’s ability to get itself out of the mud that COVID-19 threw it in a few months ago. After extensive lockdowns and a nationwide effort to defeat the pandemic within Thailand’s borders, some semblance of normalcy is starting to rear its beautiful, mask-wearing head.

To help you get ahead, we’ve put a short list of amazing staycation packages you can book right now at some of Phuket’s most sought-after resorts. These staycation specials are out there waiting for you.

Roost Glamping

This one is an excellent value for money experience for outdoors enthusiasts and frugal weekenders. Roost has on offer the (seriously) luxurious Tikaokao Private Ensuite Tents with AC or with a fan. Prices start from 1,760 THB.

The Nai Harn Phuket

The 5-star resort is running a Thai resident offer through to the end of July 31st 2020, with bookings valid through to December 20th 2020. The package starts from 2,499 THB for their Deluxe Ocean View Room with late check-out till 6 pm.

Sala Phuket Resort & Spa

Valid till July 31st 2020, Sala’s Beauty And The Beach promotion for Thai citizens and expatriates offers guests a special rate of 3,500 THB per night all-in for two people when you book directly through their website. The offer is available for bookings through till October 31st 2020.

Twinpalms Phuket Resort

For two nights or more, take your staycation to Twinpalms Phuket’s picture-perfect resort. You’ll get free transport to the resort’s beachfront facilities like Catch Beach Club and Palm Seaside, and breakfast at Oriental Spoon for every day of your stay. Prices start at 3,900 THB, and the offer is available only to Thai citizens and residents.

The Slate

Available for Thai citizens and residents, The Slate’s ‘Whimsical Escape’ package invites guests to enjoy the wonders of the resort’s art-inspired offering. For a maximum of 2 persons, 4,000 THB will get you complimentary resort activities daily, 10% discounts on food and beverage for select items and more. Stay two nights, and you’ll receive a complimentary 60-minute massage and a one-time set dinner for two at their renowned Black Ginger restaurant.

Intercontinental Phuket Resort

The newly opened icon of hospitality in Kamala is offering special Thai resident rates for Thai citizens and expatriates. The staycation package starts at 5,400 THB per night for two people and includes a 20% discount on food and beverage, 20% off treatments and a la carte menu items at the resort’s Sati Spa and much, much more.

Anantara Maikhao Phuket Villas

Anantara Maikhao’s staycation special starts at 18,000 THB per night and offers a stay in one of the luxurious private pool villas, only steps from the beach. Kids under 12 years will stay and eat free, while adults have a complementary wellness package.

As always, these offers are limited to availability.