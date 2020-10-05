Mövenpick Resort & Spa Karon Beach Phuket Reopens with Enhanced Safety & Health Measures

One of Phuket’s premier destination resorts is ready to welcome visitors to the Thai island as of 1 October 2020. A lush tropical oasis, Mövenpick Resort & Spa Karon Beach Phuket welcomes guests once again with an emphasis on intensified health and prevention measures in line with ALLSAFE – an Accor properties hygiene programme designed to ensure everyone’s safety, health and wellbeing.

The resort’s aim to protect its guests and associates made it one of the first properties in Phuket awarded the Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration ‘SHA’ certification from the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, the Ministry of Public Health and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

Mr. Harold Rainfroy, the resort’s GM, stated,

“Following the guidelines issued by health and government authorities as well as Accor’s ALLSAFE standards, we are ready to welcome back guests to a wonderful holiday experience with peace of mind.”

Guests at the resort enjoy a worry-free stay – thanks to extensive measures including contactless greetings, express check-in & check-out service, temperature checks, increased sanitation and disinfection in rooms and throughout the property, and physical distancing guidelines in F&B outlets, spa, gym and common areas.

In celebration of its reopening, Mövenpick Resort & Spa Karon Beach Phuket is offering an exclusive ‘Discover Phuket’ promotion with villa rates starting from THB 1,234++ per night. Perks include breakfast for two, early check-in at 7:00 am, late check-out until 6:00 pm, 50% discount on spa treatments, 20% savings on food & beverage offers as well as complimentary stay for children below 7 years old.

For further information, visit Mövenpick Karon’s website, or call +66 76 683 350. To stay updated, follow Mövenpick Resort & Spa Karon Beach Phuket on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.