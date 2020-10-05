Mövenpick Resort & Spa Karon Beach Phuket Reopens with Enhanced Safety & Health Measures

One of Phuket’s premier destination resorts is ready to welcome visitors to the Thai island as of 1 October 2020. A lush tropical oasis, Mövenpick Resort & Spa Karon Beach Phuket welcomes guests once again with an emphasis on intensified health and prevention measures in line with ALLSAFE – an Accor properties hygiene programme designed to ensure everyone’s safety, health and wellbeing.

 

 

The resort’s aim to protect its guests and associates made it one of the first properties in Phuket awarded the Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration ‘SHA’ certification from the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, the Ministry of Public Health and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

Mr. Harold Rainfroy, the resort’s GM, stated,

“Following the guidelines issued by health and government authorities as well as Accor’s ALLSAFE standards, we are ready to welcome back guests to a wonderful holiday experience with peace of mind.”

Guests at the resort enjoy a worry-free stay – thanks to extensive measures including contactless greetings, express check-in & check-out service, temperature checks, increased sanitation and disinfection in rooms and throughout the property, and physical distancing guidelines in F&B outlets, spa, gym and common areas.

 

 

In celebration of its reopening, Mövenpick Resort & Spa Karon Beach Phuket is offering an exclusive ‘Discover Phuket’ promotion with villa rates starting from THB 1,234++ per night. Perks include breakfast for two, early check-in at 7:00 am, late check-out until 6:00 pm, 50% discount on spa treatments, 20% savings on food & beverage offers as well as complimentary stay for children below 7 years old.

For further information, visit Mövenpick Karon’s website, or call +66 76 683 350. To stay updated, follow Mövenpick Resort & Spa Karon Beach Phuket on FacebookInstagram and Twitter.

 

Avatar
Partner's Material

This is a story provided by a Real Life Phuket partner. It has been edited for clarity. For enquiries send an email to sale@RealLifePhuket.com

""
1

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to get the best of Phuket﻿

Your Nameyour full name
Previous
Next
FormCraft - WordPress form builder

47 Lagoon Road, Cherngtalay, Thalang, Phuket 83110 Thailand Tel: +66 84 84 55 111, Fax: +66 (0) 76 32 44 48

Copyright © 2018 Railand Media Co., Ltd. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Privacy Policy

Join the RL Newsletter!

Join RL’s Exclusive Mailing List

RL’s bi-weekly newsletter brings all the latest uplifting and positive news in and around Phuket straight to your inbox. Sign up now!

""
1

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to get the best of Phuket﻿

Your Nameyour full name
Previous
Next
FormCraft - WordPress form builder

Join the RL Newsletter!

Join RL’s Exclusive Mailing List

 

RL’s bi-weekly newsletter brings all the latest uplifting and positive news in and around Phuket straight to your inbox. Sign up now!

""
1

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to get the best of Phuket﻿

Your Nameyour full name
Previous
Next
FormCraft - WordPress form builder

 
Send this to a friend