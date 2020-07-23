Mövenpick Karon receives SHA Certification

Mövenpick Resort & Spa Karon Beach Phuket, a luxurious tropical resort sitting directly opposite the picturesque Karon Beach, has been awarded the Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration (SHA) certificate by the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

 

Being awarded the SHA certificate means the resort has enhanced its health and hygiene measures and commitment to guests’ and associates’ safety and wellbeing. The property has been assigned the SHA logo as a mark of quality certification of its service standards, with a validity period of two years.

Mr Harold Rainfroy, the resort’s GM, stated “We are proud to have received the SHA certification which only reflects our promise of cultivating an ‘All Safe‘ culture. More rigid sanitation and hygiene measures are implemented throughout our property to ensure the safety, health and wellbeing of our guests and colleagues.”

Amazing Thailand’s Safety and Health Administration (SHA) project is a result of cooperation between the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), the Ministry of Public Health, the Department of Disease Control, the Department of Health, the Department of Health Service Support, as well as government and private sector organisations involved in the tourism industry.

This unique certification scheme works to prepare the Thai tourism industry for the recovery period post-COVID-19 pandemic and enhances domestic and international tourist confidence.

For further information, visit Mövenpick Karon’s website, or call +66 76 683 350. To stay updated, follow Mövenpick Resort & Spa Karon Beach Phuket on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

 

Gareth Zebron
Gareth Zebron

Editor in Chief

Gareth is the Editor in Chief at Real Life Phuket. He works with writers and contributors, gathering articles and editorials to compile the magazine, and manages Real Life’s online presence. Gareth has worked in events, music, magazine publications, and digital marketing. A good day for him consists of a solid adventure on his bike or a good coffee with good people.


