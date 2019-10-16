Kata Rocks Appoints New GM

Kata Rocks has announced the appointment of their new General Manager, Gordon Aeria.

Gordon Aeria - GM, Kata Rocks

Gordon has 30 years of experience under his belt, with a diverse hotelier background and 15 years of General Manager experience in countries across the Asia Pacific.

He is originally Singaporean but has deep ties to Thailand. Gordon is a global citizen who has lived and worked in leading destinations around the world. His single-minded pursuit of luxury hospitality has gained him an impressive track record in the Accor hotel group, Shangri-La Hotels and most recently Dusit Thani, on top of the many award-winning independent hotels on his portfolio.

Mr Aeria has a deep-rooted passion for enhancing guest experiences, and at the same time nurturing his team of talented personnel. His key duties at the luxury resort and residences will be to drive its critical business requirements, focusing on operational efficiency and revenue management, while delivering unique guest experiences.

“With his outstanding track record both with international management companies and independent resorts, I strongly believe that Gordon will be able to bring Kata Rocks Resort and Residences to new heights of success.”

– Richard Pope, CEO of Infinite Luxury and Kata Rocks

 

Find out more about Kata Rocks on their website, or contact them at info@katarocks.com

