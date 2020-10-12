Hilton Phuket Arcadia Resort & Spa Reopens

Hilton Phuket Arcadia Resort and Spa is delighted to announce the resort is now open, once again welcoming guests to enjoy Hilton’s signature hospitality.

Located in 75 acres of lush tropical gardens on Karon Beach, Hilton Phuket Arcadia Resort and Spa boasts thoughtful amenities for the entire family including the Kids club, five outdoor swimming pools, two-level water slides, fitness centre and Hilton’s signature eforea Spa.

In alignment to Hilton’s recently launched program, Hilton CleanStay, the resort is committed to delivering an industry-defining standard of cleanliness and disinfection. Hilton CleanStay’s elevated processes and Team Member training have been developed with RB, maker of Lysol and Dettol, to help guests enjoy an even cleaner and safer stay from check-in to check-out. New standards for Hilton CleanStay include a Hilton CleanStay Room Seal to indicate that a room has not been accessed since being thoroughly cleaned and disinfected, “knock and go” dropped-off room service, and flexible housekeeping options.

“The safety and wellbeing of our guests and team members remain our highest priority, and we continue to be diligent in our commitment to provide a clean, safe and hospitable environment for all who enter our doors,” said Prakash Viswanathan, General Manager Hilton Phuket Arcadia Resort and Spa. “We are committed to upholding both Hilton CleanStay and local authority guidelines to ensure our guests feel safe during their stay”, he added.

The resort was also awarded the Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration (SHA) certification for the Safety and Health in Hotel, Accommodation and Meeting Venue category by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT). This certification reassures guests that Thailand is a safe destination.

As one of the most comprehensive meetings and events venues in Phuket, the resort events team is dedicated to providing safe and creative solutions to customers wanting to conduct business and create connections. To address safe group travel practices and evolve today’s event experience, Hilton Phuket Arcadia has implemented Hilton EventReady with CleanStay, an industry-leading cleanliness and customer service program specific to meetings and events.

In line with EventReady with CleanStay the resort’s Team Members will partner with their clients to achieve the meeting’s objectives while addressing both health and environmental concerns. This includes presenting creative physical distancing meeting sets and meal service, developing inspiring food & beverage options and sharing environmental impact solutions measured by LightStay, Hilton’s award-winning corporate responsibility measurement platform.

Exclusive reopening packages and offers starting at THB 1,500 are now available via www.phuketarcadia.hilton.com. Guests wishing to discuss an upcoming reservation or make a booking can contact Hilton Phuket Arcadia Resort and Spa on +66 76 396 433 or HKTHI.Res@Hilton.com.