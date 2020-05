Hilton Phuket Arcadia Resort and Spa sends out a message of love and hope during the COVID-19 pandemic by way of a heart created from the lights illuminating the now empty guest rooms.

The entire service industry, particularly the travel sector here in Phuket, has been hard hit by the pandemic. We hope the Heart of Hilton lighting up the Karon area will serve as a message of hope for not only our team members but for travel and hospitality workers across the island.