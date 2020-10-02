Four Points by Sheraton opens in Patong

The first Four Points by Sheraton in the region ran a soft opening this week to much excitement in Patong. Developed by Jee Teng Phuket Co., Ltd., the new Marriott – run Four Points by Sheraton Patong Beach resort boasts 600 guestrooms, approachable design and stylish comfort.

Meters from the white sands of Patong beach and only 45 minutes from Phuket’s International Airport, Guests and travellers will be in the Phuket’s entertainment hub and conveniently located a short drive from water parks, historical and cultural hotspots, world-class retail outlets, internationally acclaimed golf courses and more.

The resort’s opening reaffirms Marriott’s commitment to the Thai tourism sector – most especially the Patong tourism community that has been hardest hit by this year’s events. The hotel aims to serve the local community first and foremost, helping to revive the local tourism economy and drive domestic tourism to the destination island.

The 600 well-appointed guestrooms include large pool access suites with private terraces, family rooms with dedicated children’s rooms and the stunning Ocean-View suites offering views of Patong beach and the azure waters of the Andaman Sea beyond.

Additionally, the resort offers a range of facilities to accommodate the modern traveller’s need for work-life balance. MICE facilities add up to a very spacious 1200 sq.m in configurable spaces, and an additional 100 sq.m of outdoor events space, including the only venue with panoramic ocean views on the island.

Fully equipped children’s areas mean young guests can look forward to an immersive experience at the resort’s Little Sea Gypsies Kid’s Club. At the same time, parents relax and take a break poolside or at The Deck Beach Club Patong, work out in the 24-hour gym, unwind in a cosy cabana, or take a dip in the three different swimming pools available at the hotel, including a saltwater lagoon pool.

The new hotel design is imbued with southern Thai, Peranakan flavours and culture. Guests will find clues of Phuket’s rich cultural history and art in every corner of the resort, creating a truly authentic experience sure to delight discerning travellers. The resort is home to 70 original paintings and sculptures including works by Artslonga, an acclaimed local artist.

A total of five dining venues dot the property. Chao Leh Kitchen is an all-day restaurant offering Phuket cuisine, pan-Asian flavours and western favourites in an open-plan, outdoor setting. Sears & Co offers guests casual dining with indoor and alfresco seating. The Deck Beach Club Patong delivers relaxation to the sounds of DJ beats and a selection of light bites and signature cocktails, including Four Points signature Best Brews programme, which offers local craft beer on tap. The Lobby Bar offers signature cocktails and allows guests to relax any time of day, while the Pool Bar has a seven-seat swim-up counter.

“The opening of Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort affirms our commitment in meeting the growing demand for travelers seeking stylish comfort at great value,” said Jennie Toh, Vice President, Brands, Asia Pacific, Marriott International. “Phuket is a world-class destination, and the arrival of Four Points by Sheraton on the island will allow business and leisure travellers to experience the honest and uncomplicated service the brand is known for.”

“We are very excited to welcome guests to Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort for the first time. We look forward to creating inspiring experiences that showcase the island’s rich cultural heritage while providing travellers with everything they need to rest, relax and stay connected”, said Daryn Hudson, the resort’s General Manager.

For more information or reservations, please contact +66 76 645 999 or visit marriott.com/hktfp