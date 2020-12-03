Announcing The Pavilions Anana Krabi

Leading luxury hotel group, The Pavillions Hotels & Resorts today announces the signing of The Pavilions Anana Krabi, (formally Anana Krabi Ecological Resort) an eco-sustainable resort located on the south-west coast of Thailands famous Phang-Nga bay. The Pavilions Anana Krabi becomes the second new resort to join the rapidly expanding boutique hotel group in 2020, welcoming guests from February 2021.

The 59 key eco-resort is surrounded by Krabi’s famous limestone cliffs and peaceful greenery and truly focuses on wellness, sustainability and eco life. ‘The Farm’ uses the regenerative principles of composting and water conservation which supplies produce for the ‘farm to table’ restaurant, a farm café and vegan cooking school, unique excursion experiences such as a solar-powered long tail boat to discover local mangrove rivers, a dedicated yoga & wellness centre which incorporates a fitness centre, yoga pavilions, sauna and steam rooms, with five spa treatment rooms including a Himalayan salt room.

The resorts’ 35m main pool water is sourced from the neighbouring volcanic mountains, offering not only a silk-like swimming experience but unique minerals for the skin and body. Four unique room types start at 32 sqm all offering private balconies, 43″ LCD TV, complimentary mini-bar and espresso coffee machines. Spa and family suite types are also on offer with up to 55 sqm of spacious living.

The Pavilions Anana Krabi will incorporate iconic experiences from The Pavilions Brand, including 360° Bar for unbeatable sunset vistas and localized culinary fare, and The Pavilions Spa brand, an award-winning spa experience which delivers locally inspired treatments with locally sourced products to ensure authenticity to the hotels’ eco-sustainable title.

An exciting ‘farm to table’ restaurant will feature produce sourced from the resorts’ farm and local artisans; which takes a leaf from The Pavilions Himalayas, the groups’ flagship eco-sustainable resort.

“We are thrilled to welcome Anana Krabi to The Pavilions Hotels & Resorts family and to expand further the eco-side of our brand, joining Himalayas and Mongolia. The Pavilions Anana Krabi is in line with our mission and philosophy, and will add to our global offering of unbound experiences for the decerning traveller.”

Gordon Oldham, Founder & Owner The Pavilions Hotels & Resorts.

“We envision guests will be seeking a sustainable and wellness orientated experience for their holiday in 2021 and beyond, and we are delighted to add another location for guests to experience the unexpected.”

he continued.

The Pavilions Hotels and resorts now have a total of nine hotels and resorts across Asia and Europe under ownership or management, with another five in the pipeline; two in Europe and three in Asia. The group recently successfully launched its Franchise model for hotel owners and operators.