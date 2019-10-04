A Grand Entrance to Kamala – InterContinental Phuket Resort

Kamala has a lot to offer travellers and residents in Phuket. Although it’s been in the last 4 years, developments have sprung up almost in the blink of an eye. One of the most notable and prestigious has got to be the new InterContinental Phuket Resort

The resort sits on one side, at the northern edge of the picturesque mountaintops that characterize the Kamala landscape, and on the other, the sands of Kamala beach. There are a total of 221 rooms, suites and villas offering Ocean, Lagoon, Mountain, or Garden views – quite the variety and not something most establishments can boast about.

Among the array of amenities on offer, there are 4 dining options available to guests. Pinto is a casual all-day restaurant, focused on comfort food and gourmet recipes. The restaurant is themed on a local market – evident through the design cues you instantly recognize when you walk in.

Pine beach bar is set right on the water’s edge of the resort and offers handcrafted beverages, premium food and just the right music for sunset relaxation.





Sawan (Heavenly) Pavilion Lounge is a luxuriously appointed bean and leaves bar set on the hillside, overlooking the resort. It’s a relaxingly new approach to the cafe experience.

And then there’s Jaras, the resort’s signature fine-dining restaurant. The dining experience at Jaras brings Thai flavours and concepts in to focus with exquisitely crafted dishes by Specialty Thai Chef Kanyaphat Faisai. These amazing dishes are combined with hand-selected local and international wines by the very talented resident sommelier Watchara Leelao.

Outside of delightful dining experiences, the resort offers guests access to 6 pools, including the beach pool, club pool, infinity pool, lagoon pool, serene pool, and Planet Trekker kids pool. Then there’s Sati Spa & Wellness®, a fully equipped Fitness Centre, Planet Trekkers Kid’s Club, a Tennis Court, meeting and conferencing facilities and the exclusive Club InterContinental® Lounge and Pool.

Curious?

Email icphuket.sales@ihg.com, phone +66 (0) 76 629 999 or visit phuket.intercontinental.com