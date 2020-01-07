4 Years of the Iconic Keemala

When it opened in 2015, Keemala attracted overwhelming acclaim for its iconic design.

Design that transported guests into a world of traditions and lifestyle influenced by Phuket’s storied tribes. In the time since, this pioneering resort has led the way in design and matured as an intimate hideaway, exuding a unique fusion of sophistication, authenticity and attentiveness to its surroundings.

Keemala has inspired it’s guests and the hospitality industry well outside of its domain with its exquisite simplicity and unspoiled retreat from everyday life. Now with over 20 global and regional awards in its repertoire, the resort continues to set the standard for creating and delivering genuine, mindful experiences that immerse guests in the essence of Phuket and Thai culture. All the while, honouring the integrity of natural resources and promoting a balanced lifestyle through an extensive holistic living and spa programme.

Over 100,000 travellers from across the globe have stepped through the majestic Welcome Pavilion in the four years since Keemala opened its doors. In its efforts to preserve Phuket’s fragile environment, the resort has implemented comprehensive sustainability initiatives such as the elimination of plastics, water conservation and recycling, their ethical animal treatment policy and a small-scale farm-to-table approach.

As a result of this commitment to sustainability, Keemala has not produced single-use plastic bottles or drinking straws since it’s opening; preventing approximately 200,000 plastic bottles and 80,000 straws from reaching the ocean, among other significant environmental contributions.

In the last few months, the resort has worked with the talented Alex Teuscher to build a stunning showcase of the resort’s ethos. The entirely new series of images is a breathtaking look into Keemala’s cultural philosophy and immersion with nature. See the full gallery below.

Speaking of the resort’s 4th anniversary, Mr Jason Villarino said, ‘This milestone marks a momentous occasion for our brand and our team. It has been remarkably gratifying and fulfilling for us to continuously step outside the box in order to offer distinctive hospitality experiences that are uniquely Keemala. Our success today would not have been possible without the support of our loyal guests and dedicated partners.’

In celebration of the 4th anniversary and as a special New Year’s gift to guests, Keemala has launched an exclusive 4th Anniversary Direct Booking Offer valid for stays from 11 January through to 31 March 2020, with the following inclusions:

Book two consecutive nights and enjoy a complimentary Petite Afternoon Tea for Two

Book 4 consecutive nights and delight in a complimentary 4-course signature Thai set dinner for two at Mala Restaurant; receive 10% off of spa and dining throughout stay

The anniversary booking offer must be booked directly at www.keemala.com or via email at stay@keemala.com.