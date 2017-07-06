Somewhere between it’s time in the spotlight as a tourist destination and a dark time of pirates and Burmese invasions., Phuket has been an important industrial center. It’s treasure – tin. The high demand for this metal changed the island forever, bringing it wealth but also thousands of immigrants who labored tirelessly in the island numerous tin mines.

Most of them came from China and when they settled in Phuket, they brought with them their customs such as the Vegetarian Festival, traditions, architecture, food and more. This Chinese can be especially seen in Phuket Old town, the place where chines migrants settled as they descended on the island more than 100 years ago.

The colorful Phuket Town is one of the main attraction of Phuket, drawing hordes of tourists of all nationalities to it’s cafes, art galleries, shady side streets and corner stalls. But the old photos of Phuket Town we present here lack color and you will have to use your imagination to add it to them. Use it also to imagine a bustling, noisy and dirty that Phuket town was at it’s beginnings to appreciate it’s current style and beauty.

