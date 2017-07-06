With all that’s happening in Phuket now – the constant flow of tourism, the condos shooting up into the sky and resorts spreading themselves out at beachfront, it’s easy to forget what Phuket was like before – before the group tours and property boom, the yoga retreats and Bangla road parties. Before our time.

Those Phuket old photos are more than just snapshots, they are historical document and a time travel vehicle that you can step into whenever you please to take a trip back in time, when beaches were emptier, air cleaner, Phuket more quiet and life maybe a little simpler?

They are also the only way to see Koh Phi Phi without the tourists, Phuket without the Sarasin Bridge and a big beer in Phuket bar for less than 30 THB.

And once you finish gazing in amazement at those Phuket old photos, take a look at other galleries of historical Phuket we prepared for you:

Phuket Old Photos: Beaches

Phuket Old Photos: Phuket Old Town

Old Phuket Photos: Life in the olden days

