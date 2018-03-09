Smarter New Year’s resolutions

Time passes by quickly. Everything changes, nothing stays the same, even ourselves. But if there’s one thing that’s hard to change, it’s our habits. Remember those New Year’s resolutions you’ve made? If you still do, you’re one of the few.

A research from the University of Scranton suggests that just 8% of people achieve their New Year’s goals. And approximately 80% of resolutions fail by the second week of February. The odds are against you, but why does this happen?

From my experience with my patients, the main reason for failure is not knowing exactly what is it that you want. Thomas Carlyle said, “A man without a goal is like a ship without a rudder.”

Some may plan to reduce body weight, some may want to exercise more and some may try to stop smoking. These ideas are good but not smart enough to make you achieve your goals. To turn your goals into SMART ones, you need to go deeper, into their details. Try to use this setup:

S for Specific – be specific about what you want to accomplish.

M for Measurable – make a goal more tangible, then it is easier to track your progress.

A for Achievable – goals should be challenging but achievable.

R for Relevant – is reaching your goal relevant to you?

T for Time-bound – if it lacks a deadline, chances are you’re not going to succeed.

Give time to yourself to think about what you really want and write it down. Close your eyes and think about how you feel, and how will you feel about yourself when you achieve your goal. This will increase your motivation and inspiration.

Reward yourself with a new you in the coming year. Happy new year!

By Dr. Narinthorn Surasinthon is the Director of Health at Thanyapura. Learn more on thanyapura.com