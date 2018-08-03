Sounds heal. Precisely attuned sound frequencies can restore and optimise the flow of energy in the parts of the body where this is most required.

A tool often used to generate those sound frequencies are Singing Bowls. They create a pulsating tone that feels good and helps you to relax – the more you listen to it, the deeper the relaxation. That’s because, with time, your brain waves begin to harmonise with the Singing Bowl tone. The upper end of the theta brainwave range is of great importance to healing the body, mind and spirit. At 7-8 (Hertz) cycles per second our deeper intelligence, creativity and self-healing mechanisms are activated.

“Sound is vibration and we know that vibration touches every part of our physical being […] sound is heard not only through our ears but through every cell in our bodies,” says Dr Mitchell Gaynor, director of Medical Oncology and Integrative Medicine, at the Cornell Cancer Prevention Centre in New York. “Sound can redress imbalances on every level of physiologic functioning and can play a positive role in the treatment of virtually any medical disorder,” adds Gaynor.

At Thanyapura, Singing Bowl Therapy is combined with energy crystals to boost their ayurvedic effect. Further integration of therapeutic yoga, meditation, mantras, spiritual healing, reiki, herbal medicine and other Ayurveda therapies forms a regenerative process married to a spiritual awakening that can have profound consequences on illness, disease, and all aspects of our lives.

