Not Just Another Dental Clinic

We all know what the word “Dental Clinic” brings to mind – sterile interiors bathed in fluorescent lighting, anatomical diagrams of the jaws on the walls and an artificial plant in the corner. It is a place you want to leave as soon as you arrive. But it doesn’t have to be that way – if you find the right one!

Located at the Boat Lagoon, Phuket, “By the Sea Dental” was designed with patients in mind. The fun-filled beach theme was chosen to greet the entire family with welcoming and relaxing atmosphere throughout the office. The patient experience is further enhanced by the friendly and caring English-speaking team.

As a brainchild of Dr Thitinart “Ning” Dhammaraks, a dual-speciality dentist with over 20 years of experience, By the Sea Dental is more than a pleasant-looking dental Clinic – it is also a place for those who want to receive the best dental care.

The facility is high-tech – filled with state-of-the-art equipment such as intraoral digital scanner, digital panoramic/cephalometric and intraoral X-Ray machines.

In addition, only highly qualified dentists are hand-picked by Dr Ning and her dental partners to join their team, which comprises: three dual-speciality dentists (Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics), two Oral Surgeons, one Endodontist, one Periodontist and one Restorative dentist. Dr Ning herself received the Doctor of Dental Surgery degree (D.D.S.) from Chulalongkorn University, Bangkok. She also completed two postgraduate speciality programs- Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics from Boston University, Massachusetts, USA. She has been practising in Bangkok and was a clinical instructor at the Faculty of Dentistry, Chulalongkorn University.

“We have been treating patients in Bangkok for a long time. Many patients have been with us for over twenty years and now we are treating their children”, explains Dr Ning and adds, “We treat our patients like family and with our hearts.”

By the Sea Dental provides general dental services for the entire family with a focus on Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics. Their orthodontic team includes Diamond Status Invisalign Provider.

By The Sea Dental is located on the 1st floor of the Boat Arcade Building at the entrance to the Boat Lagoon. To make an appointment call 093 390 66 44. Line Id: bytheseadental

Learn more at bytheseadental.net