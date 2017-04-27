Naturally for the skin at Thanyapura

Organic is a trendy word, not just when it comes to food – it applies just as well to cosmetics. If natural skin care is something you are curious about, Thanyapura has something in store for you.

On May 8 from 3:30 to 4:30 pm Thanaypura will welcome Dee Manojlovic, a Certified Organic Skincare Formulator, for the resort’s first natural skincare lecture, followed by an exclusive workshop the day after. Ms. Manojlovic holds a degree in Pharmaceutical Sciences and had spent many years working for the pharmaceutical industry in Europe, before receiving her certification as an Organic Skincare Tutor from the UK based Formula Botanica school. After she relocated to Asia, she dived even deeper into the world of natural skin care products and healthy living.

“My goal is to bust certain myths that natural skincare is surrounded with, explain how to read cosmetics’ labels, and educate others on benefits of various natural and easily available oils,” she said.

During the free of charge lecture open to both members and non-members of Thanyapura, Ms. Manojlovic will reveal how easy it is to have a beautiful, glowing skin by following holistic principles as well as teach how to choose cosmetics wisely. On the second day (May 9) from 1 to 3 PM, Ms Manojlovic will conduct a workshop where she will lead those in attendance through the process of creating their own, personalized face serum, based on a formula they will be able to replicate in the future, at home.

The tickets for the workshop are priced at 2,800 THB and the number of participants of is limited to just 5. To a reservation send an email to: health.wellness@thanyapura.com or call +66 76 336 000.

Maciek Klimowicz

Editor-in-Chief

Maciek Klimowicz is the Editor in Cheif at Real Life Phuket. Food, wine, culture and travel are some of his favourite things to enjoy and write about - luckily Phuket provides plenty of all. Contact Maciek on editor@rl-phuket.com

1

Send this to a friend