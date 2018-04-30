Ayurvedic quest for balance

Ayurveda is a 5000 years old system of medicine with roots in the Indian subcontinent, which promotes the use of herbs, diet, yoga, meditation, therapeutic fasting and other techniques in holistic healing.

What it emphasizes is a balance of the body, mind and spirit. Ayurveda names three elemental substances called the doshas, whose balance results in health. Those doshas are Vata, the energy that controls bodily functions associated with motion, including blood circulation, breathing, blinking, and heartbeat; Pitta, the energy in charge of the body’s metabolic systems, including digestion, absorption, nutrition, and temperature and Kapha which controls growth, supplies water throughout, moisturizes the skin and maintains the immune system.

Ayurvedic doctors regard physical existence, mental existence, and personality as one, with each element influencing the others. On your first visit, the practitioner will take a detailed medical history, check your pulse, feel your abdomen, examine your tongue, eyes, nails, and skin, and listen to the tone of your voice. The practitioner will also ask you questions about your health, paying special attention to your lifestyle, diet, habits, and surroundings. He or she will then recommend ways to restore your natural balance, which include changes in lifestyle, especially diet, and treatments such as Pranayama breathing exercises, Abhyanga herbal oil therapy, Rasayana which uses mantras, and other.

Studies suggest that Ayurveda may help reduce the risk of heart disease, diabetes and many other conditions. The main goal of Ayurvedic medicine is not to just to cure, but to prevent diseases.

