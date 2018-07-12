Emu oil, snail mucin, bird’s nest extract – these aren’t ingredients of a magical potion from a Harry Potter book, but real-life produce used in cosmetics production in Asia. They do however have something in common with the wizarding world – they work like magic.

We are on a constant quest. The goal? The fountain of youth. Since the dawn of time, people have been trying to slow time down, or maybe even reverse it. And while we haven’t yet succeeded, we did make some progress, especially when it comes to skincare.

In this area, the leaders of the pack are in Asia, especially Korea. It’s there that some of the most imaginative – and effective skincare products come from. And the ingredients they use to achieve that, are somewhat…exotic. Here are some of the most intriguing ones, and what makes them work wonders.

Emu Oil

Emu oil has been mostly associated with food supplements and used as a source of healthy fatty acid. But now you can apply it to your skin, as those same fatty acids are known to soothe inflammation. “Creams and lotions containing emu oil make the skin tighter and smoother,” says Rujira Delaney, a Manager at JSM Korea Thailand, Phuket’s own distributor of Korean cosmetics. “It works like Botox but without a needle” she adds.

Snail mucin

Recently, snail mucin has taken the world of cosmetics by storm and the trend originated in…Korea, of course. Korean scientists discovered a connection between the protein-rich mucin and skin health, and the rest is history. The mucin is said to stimulate the formation of collagen and elastin, improving the skin’s self-regeneration. “It’s especially effective in spot treatment and moisturizing,” adds Rujira Delaney.

Bird’s nest extract

While they’ve been known for centuries in Chinese traditional medicine, bird’s nests are a relatively new addition to the lists of ingredients of Korean cosmetics. The nests are a

good source of microelements, proteins and amino acids. When consumed in a form of a soup, they are said to strengthen the spleen and digestive system, when applied to the skin, creams containing bird’s nest extract stimulate blood circulation improving cell regeneration.

Ginseng

What Chinese doctors have known for centuries, modern-day scientists confirm today – the root of ginseng promotes both internal and external health. In the world of cosmetics, it is mostly used in face moisturizing creams, due to its wrinkle-reducing effects linked to improved collagen production. “Ginseng is present in most of our cosmetics. It makes the skin look younger and brighter”, says JSM Korea Thailand’s Rujira Delaney.

