4 questions to ask yourself before you start your fitness journey

With all the information that’s out there, it can be confusing deciding what to do and where to start on your fitness journey.

A great way to start working on your health and fitness is to ask your self these four questions:

Am I getting enough sleep? Am I drinking enough water? Am I eating enough nutritious foods? Am I active enough?

Answering yes, to all these four questions, is a great way to start looking after your overall health and fitness.

Question 1: Am I getting enough sleep?

From muscle recovery to brain function, there are many benefits to getting a good night’s sleep. One main advantage is that it allows your metabolism to work at an optimal rate. Try getting 7-9 hours of sleep in a dark room, and try to sleep early and wake up early.

Question 2: Am I drinking enough water?

Even mild dehydration can affect you mentally and physically. Drinking plenty of water and staying hydrated has many benefits. Try to drink two large glasses of water as soon as you wake up in the morning and more throughout the day.

"" 1 NEWSLETTER Subscribe to get the best of Phuket﻿ Your Name your full name Your Email a valid email SUBSCRIBE NOW Previous Next FormCraft - WordPress form builder

Question 3: Am I eating enough nutritious foods?

It’s hard to figure out how and what you should be eating with all the latest diets out there. To keep it simple, eat more foods that come from the ground and eat less processed packaged foods.

Question 4: Am I active enough?

Can’t get to the gym? No problem. Start by walking more or taking the stairs instead of the lift or escalator. Add some simple but very effective bodyweight exercises like squats, lunges, push-ups and planks, which can all be done at home or in your local park.

Today is a good day to start looking after your health and fitness.

For more info and tips contact

Andrew Stannard

Health & fitness – boxing coach @utime Fitness Studios Laguna Phuket