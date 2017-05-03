Southeast Asia’s First PGA Academy launches in Phuket – because there simply is no better place! The home of the latest PGA Academy is the 2015 and 2016 holder of the ‘Thailand’s Best Golf Course’ title at the World Golf Awards – Laguna Golf Phuket.

PGA Academy at Laguna Golf Phuket’s is the first of its kind in Southeast Asia and the fourth in whole of Asia, with the previous three PGA Academies located in China. Other prominent golf courses hosting PGA Academies include The Belfry in England and Gleneagles in Scotland.

Paul Wilson, one of Laguna Golf Phuket’s 30 PGA employees and its Assistant Vice President and Group Golf Director hailed the new partnership as an opportunity to offer the guests and members with top service standards and golf instruction techniques. The skills learned at the Academy can later be put in practice on the course, which underwent major upgrade in the recent years.

“We have made considerable investment in the overall golfing facilities in Laguna Phuket over the last few years. Since reopening our 18-hole golf course in January 2015, we have received wonderful feedback and won several industry awards,” he said

The extensively upgraded Laguna Golf Academy now offers a well-stocked pro shop, club repairs workshop, three dedicated teaching swing rooms, eight covered public hitting spaces, split-level grass tee with up to 20 hitting spaces, three specific short-game greens, fairway and greenside practice bunkers, the latest Flight Scope Xi range monitor and high quality Titleist NXT practice balls.

On the teaching side, a combined 30 years of experience will be brought in by coaches Blake Ellison and Sean Harrison who are well equipped to teach every level, including children through the “Future Champions” program, aimed at juniors aged 5 to 13.

Robert Maxfield, PGA’s deputy chief executive said “The exceptional golf facilities that now form The PGA academy provide an integral part of a high-class international resort of a quality that is synonymous with The PGA brand and our Members.”

“The PGA is delighted to announce the start of a new relationship with Laguna Phuket,” he added.

The first overseas PGA Members’ event at Laguna Golf Phuket will be held from November 5 to 8 and is open to 1,500 members from 81 countries.

Find out more on lagunagolf.com/phuket