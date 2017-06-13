If you ask anybody what they associate Brazil with, and many will probably name the carnival in Rio, samba or Paolo Coelho. However, the regulars of Soi Ta-iad in Chalong are the first to point out the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, even those who are only six years old.

And it’s not a joke, since at this age boys and girls are admitted to the jiu-jitsu school at the Phuket Top Team, and at the age of eight, it is already possible to win medals at international competitions, like Michael Zavalny, who at the end of March took bronze At the Pan-Asian Games in Manila, and then gold in the tournament in Bangkok.

Michael’s team mate in the Phuket Top Team – nine-year-old Andreas Mugu – also acted confidently, but did not get to the podium. His medals are still ahead, the benefit of the Jiu-Jitsu competition in the region is regular. For example, the tournament in Bangkok was based on Japanese, but not Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, but Michael and Andreas adapted to new rules without problems.

The development of juvenile jiu-jitsu in the Phuket Top Team is handled by Ben Royle and Marc Gaba Dovi. Taking into account the fact that there are not more than a dozen children in the group, no one is deprived of coaching by coaches. The composition of the participants is international, as is the experience of wrestling. Marc conventionally divides the pupils into two groups: the base group and those who are already engaged with the aim of the competition.

For Marc, jujitsu is more than just martial arts. Enumerating the advantages of this sport, he emphasizes that classes give the child confidence, learn how to work hard on the result and not give up. “In terms of social, the main bonus is a kind of modesty. You understand that you never know in advance who is better than you and in what “, he says. If you look at the sports side, then ju-jitsu is one of the best martial arts for children. It perfectly develops coordination, forms necessary skills of self-defense and differs minimal traumatism.

“It’s an unstressed technique, so no one will hit a six-year-old baby on the head,” Marс explains. Since the opening of the school in August of last year, none of the trainees have been involved. “At the same time, fighting is very important, because most cases of physical interaction are one or two blows, and then all were seized,” he adds.

In addition, classes just like the children, as you can see by spending half an hour and a half in the training hall. All the tricks work in pairs: one participant conducts an attacking movement, the other performs a defensive move. Trainers on the move adjust the technique, give advice, everything passes smoothly and safely, but with a sporting passion.

Hour trainings are completed with free “sparring”, which in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu have the spoken name “rolling”. Here you can try out tricks to your liking, a little more excitement, but the attention of coaches is the same.

“When they are in the same weight category and work themselves, among themselves, then they learn much more,” – explains Marc.

Generally jiu-jitsu is a very democratic sport. For classes, you do not need anything except a kimono (which is called “gee” here), and if it does not exist at first, the form will be given at the school itself. In addition, jiu-jitsu is completely free from gender stereotypes: boys and girls are engaged in one program together and are free to work with each other in pairs for working out techniques and in “rolling”.

Now, lessons on Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu for children take place in the Top Team three times a week: on Tuesdays and Thursdays in the afternoon and on Saturdays in the morning. Since autumn the club plans to expand the program and open the kickboxing section, and other sports are not indifferent to other sports. So Misha Zavalny and his father openly invite everyone to a contest in almost any discipline: from boxing to track and field, and if the interest is real, then a new long-term sports project is possible.

