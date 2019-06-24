World Acrobatic Pizza Champion returns to JW Marriott Phuket

Between June 25 and 29, JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa will welcome chef Pasqualino Barbasso, a Pizzaiolo who cooks with a passion he takes the art of pizza to the next level and in the most eccentric way. Chef Barbasso held the World Championship for two consecutive years in 2001 and 2002 for Acrobatic Pizza.

Debuting in Sicily, this Italian chef is among the best acrobatic pizza makers alive, winning twice the World Championship of Acrobatic Pizza and making appearances in top-notch restaurants and hotels all around the globe. Chef Pasqualino has a mission to travel the world for his shows, impress the diners wherever he goes and leave all good memories in the hearts of others.

During his visit to Cucina Italian Kitchen, Chef Pasqualino will not only make the most authentic and delicious Italian pizzas but also perform his incredible dough-tossing skills that are sure to leave anyone spellbound.

A la carte choice of Chef Pasqualino’s signature pizzas will be available at Cucine from June 25 to 29. Pizza prices start from THB 399++. His show will be starting from 6.30 – 7 pm nightly.

Chef will be showcasing how to twirls, spins, twists, juggles the dough in the air while diners enjoy sampling a selection of Chef Pasqualino’s pizza menu. Chef Pasqualino’s signature pizzas include:

Mediterranea: Tomato, Mozzarella, deep fried eggplant, Italian pork sausage, basil powder, and sundried tomatoes

Piemontese: Mozzarella, Pakchong Veal, tuna sauce, capers, and anchovies

Romana: Mozzarella, Porchetta, smoked Scamorza cheese, tomato confit, and baked potatoes

Best: Mozzarella, Porcini mushrooms, Italian pork sausage, Parmigiano Reggiano cream

Veggy: Artichokes cream, truffle oil, Mozzarella, artichokes hearts, shaved Parmigiano Reggiano cheese Walnuts: Mozzarella, walnuts cream, toasted walnuts, Gorgonzola cheese, Speck and Stracchino cheese.

June 26th: Cooking Class with Chef Pasqualino at Cucina Italian Kitchen

Chef Barbasso will show, explain and teach the white art of Pizza making; afterward the guests will be invited to taste their own pizzas and Chef Pasqualino creations. Price is THB 1,200++ per person.

June 28th and 29th: The Clash of Italians at Cucina Italian Kitchen

The special dinner menu is created by 4 native Italian chefs from Marriott hotels & resorts. Among Andrea Genio, Chef de Cuisine of JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa; Vincenzo Sorrentino, Chef de Cuisine of JW Marriott Khao Lak Resort & Spa; Chef Michael Mulas, Executive Sous Chef of The Westin Siray Bay Resort & Spa Phuket and Chef Paolo Romano, Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach, they will be cooking a degustation set in collaboration with Two-Time Pizza Acrobatics World Champion Chef, Pasqualino Barbasso for enhancing your memorable dining experience. The menu offers a spread of delectable Italian dishes revised by each chef into more contemporary creation. Chef Pasqualino will be opening the night with a show and continue delighting our guests with his incredible dough-tossing skills that are sure to leave you speechless. Price is THB 2,500++ per person.

For more information or reservations, contact our Food & Beverage dining experience team. Tel +66 (0)76 338 000 or Email: fbdiningexperience@marriotthotels.com