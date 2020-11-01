Wine Pairings at Tatonka

Just last month Chef Harold introduced a new highlight to Tatonka, in the form of special wine pairing evenings. During the course of these beautifully presented set menus, guests can enjoy the classic Tatonka ambience in the familiar al fresco, vine-covered courtyard area. This is combined with new and exciting dishes (so far, we have been treated to New Zealand, Australian and French accent menus), together with a wine tasting and appreciation experience. A wonderful combination for many of us looking for something slightly different, but from an institution (well, they have been open almost 25 years) you can trust to deliver the quality food and friendly service that we all love about Tatonka.

Last Wednesday we enjoyed a charming evening combining classic and traditional French food served with Harold’s unique point of view, accompanied by wine pairings from Wine2 by Yves:

French Accents Dinner Menu

Salmon Tartar & Marinated Scallops

Cap Royal Sauvignon Blanc 2017 Bordeaux

Bouillabaisse Provencal with Fennel Croutons

Chapoutier Cotes du Rhone Belleruche White 2018

Warm Tomato Tarte with Olive Tapenade and Basil Greens

Trenel Julienas L’Esprit de Marius Sangouard 2017 Beaujolais

Beef Bourguignon with Three Kinds of Potato

Château Paret 2015 Castillon Côtes de Bordeaux

Roquefort Mousse, Pouched Red Wine Pear, Walnut Truffle

Domaine Boudau Clot del Pila 2017 Cotes du Roussillon

Menu Highlights

There were numerous highlights including the Salmon Tartar, served in Tatonka’s signature crispy cone, with a light crème fraiche and spring onion filling. The Bouillabaisse, a traditional Provencal fish stew, was bursting with flavours from the generous helpings of herbs, fish and shellfish. I am not sure where to start with the Beef Bourguignon . . certainly, it felt a million miles away from the once deemed peasant’s meal. It was absolutely divine, rich and bursting with comforting wintery vibes with beef which simply fell apart it was so tender. It is no wonder that this stunning dish now features on some of the best French menus, and Harold’s version did not disappoint.

Cheers

Wine2 by Yves provided a specially selected variety of French wines to pair with the menu. Although they also offer wines from family businesses, and boutique wineries from Austria, Portugal, Spain, New Zealand, Australia and Argentina – this evening was all about French wine. Yves Sauboua, (as a certified French sommelier and fine wine expert) was on hand to help educate diners in their discovery, appreciation and tasting of some perhaps lesser-known French wine varieties.

Tasting Notes

Cap Royal Sauvignon Blanc 2017 Bordeaux (100% Sauvignon Blanc)

Nose – Aromatic complexity with Sauvignon and white flowers

Palate – Lemon and litchi with a long and persistent finish

Chapoutier Cotes du Rhone Belleruche White 2018 (Grenache Blanc, Roussanne, Viognier, Clairette)

Nose – Aromas of apricot, fennel and floral scents (we found these aromas more challenging to locate, but this wine certainly delivered on the palate and our table nicknamed it ‘Christmas in a Glass’)

Palate – Surprisingly complex and elegant, with subtle notes of anise

Trenel Julienas L’Esprit de Marius Sangouard 2017 Beaujolais (100% Gama Noir)

Nose – Complex with dark fruits, liquorice and tobacco

Palate – Rich concentration and structure – a full wine with a touch of vivacity and silky tannins

Château Paret 2015 Castillon Côtes de Bordeaux (85% Merlot, 10% Cabernet Sauvignon, 5% Cabernet Franc)

Nose – Intense and pleasant aromas of blackcurrant and raspberry

Palate – Ripe fruits backed by silky, mellow tannins

Domaine Boudau Clot del Pila 2017 Cotes du Roussillon (40% Grenache, 40% Syrah, 20% Carignan)

Nose – Strawberries, blackberries, chocolate and spice

Palate – Ripe berries, dry soil, rosemary and thyme (this was described by Yves as a new world of French wine, and our table certainly enjoyed it too)

Future Wine Pairing Events

Tatonka will continue to hold wine pairing dinner evenings on an ad hoc basis, please check their Facebook page for upcoming events: https://www.facebook.com/tatonkaphuket.

Tatonka

34 Lagoon Road, Cherngtalay, Thalang District, Phuket, Thailand 83110

Open Monday – Saturday from 6 pm

+66 (0) 76 324 349

https://tatonkaphuket.com/

Wine2 By Yves

49/38 Boat Avenue (2nd floor) Thalang, Phuket, Thailand 83110

+66 (0) 91 647 6396

https://www.facebook.com/Wine2-by-Yves-574697059404587/?ref=page_internal

http://www.winesquareltd.com/index.htm#h1