Vero Redefines the Sunday Brunch

Brunch is a staple of the Phuket community. Every weekend, there are myriad options for you to choose from. None quite like the latest addition to the Phuket weekend Sunday Brunch lineup, Vero. The Pullman Phuket Arcadia Naithon Beach restaurant has redefined the way Sunday Brunch is done on the island.

Vero Trattoria & Wine Bar brings it’s inspired Italian cuisine to the Sunday Brunch scene, with a creative new concept. What’s new? Well, for one, your brunch is served to your table. At the stroke of 3 pm, forks and spoons drop, you put your mask on and join the rest of the guests on the dance floor for a Venetian style masquerade party – not your average Sunday Brunch!

