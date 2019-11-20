Vero Redefines the Sunday Brunch

Brunch is a staple of the Phuket community. Every weekend, there are myriad options for you to choose from. None quite like the latest addition to the Phuket weekend Sunday Brunch lineup, Vero. The Pullman Phuket Arcadia Naithon Beach restaurant has redefined the way Sunday Brunch is done on the island.

Vero Trattoria & Wine Bar brings it’s inspired Italian cuisine to the Sunday Brunch scene, with a creative new concept. What’s new? Well, for one, your brunch is served to your table. At the stroke of 3 pm, forks and spoons drop, you put your mask on and join the rest of the guests on the dance floor for a Venetian style masquerade party – not your average Sunday Brunch!

Enjoy the gallery of the last Vero Brunch of the year, and be sure to sign up to the RL newsletter for updates on the next Vero Sunday Brunch in 2020!

Previous Post
4 Top Awards Scored by Dream Phuket Hotel and Spa
Next Post
Yacht Sourcing at Thailand Charter Week
Avatar
Real Life Phuket

RL Phuket helps you get the best out of your life in Phuket by providing you with the best in Phuket’s lifestyle, dining, events, art, culture, real estate, travel…and much, much more!

RL MAGAZINE Latest Issue

Latest Issue

Click here to read online

RL Magazine is the only 100% Phuket focused lifestyle publication on the island accessible to both English and Russian language speakers. Grab your copy today in one of more than 300 locations across Phuket or read it online, here.

email: info@reallifephuket.com
Tel: +66 84 84 55 111
Fax: +66 76 32 44 48

The office is open from 8 AM to 5 PM Monday through Friday except for holidays.

Send this to a friend