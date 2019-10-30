Top UK Chef Jeff Tan brings the Modern Chinese Cuisine to InterContinental Phuket Resort

InterContinental Phuket Resort welcomed Chef Jeff Tan to Pinto, the resort’s casual market-inspired restaurant for 4 days of an exclusive residency. Chef Tan is introducing a taste of modern Chinese cuisine, further highlighting Pinto’s offering of gourmet comfort food.

The Malaysian-born Chef Tan is one of the United Kingdom’s most celebrated chefs, with his speciality in modern-Chinese cuisine. His lengthy career portfolio includes the position of Head Chef at the award-winning Hakkasan Mayfair in London. During his three-year reign at Hakkasan, the restaurant was awarded the coveted one Michelin-star. Chef Tan now owns Soho Vietnamese Tapas and Wine restaurant, Viet Food, Viet Lounge and Go Viet, which was listed in the 2020 edition of the Michelin Guide.

“To be able to showcase my cooking style, mixing my Asian heritage together with my Western experience as a chef, at the brand new Intercontinental Phuket is an absolute privilege,” said Chef Jeff Tan. “It will be the first time I am coming to Phuket to showcase my fusion cuisine and I look forward to immersing myself in the island’s beautiful culture and flavourful gastronomy.”

“We are delighted to host Chef Jeff Tan as the first of many celebrated international guest chefs at Intercontinental Phuket Resort. A highlight on the island’s gastronomic calendar, we believe that Chef Tan’s take on modern Chinese cuisine will be heartily welcomed by our guests and the local foodie community. We are committed to establishing ourselves as a leading destination for both fine and casual dining,” said Bjorn Courage, General Manager of InterContinental Phuket Resort.

Chef Jeff’s tasting menu will be served during lunch and dinner (except lunch on 29 October), priced at THB 2,200++ for food only and THB 3,950++ with wine pairing.

An ode to the classic Chinese starter, the Lobster Salsa with Szechuan Dressing is a unique appetizer encompassing fresh, modern touches. Paired with a bubbly Champagne-style Veuve du Vernay, Burgundy, the dish is a refreshing start to the four-course meal.

The premium Fresh Abalone with Double-boiled Corn Fed Chicken Soup a quintessential Chinese-style dish, will be served next along with the Donnachiara, Fiano di Avellino DOCG, Campania 2017. A robust white wine from the famous southern Italian region, the fresh and sharp wine adds flavour and aroma to the second course.

The third course Chilean Seabass Grilled with chefs saucing is accompanied by the revered Loire Valley le Grand Caillou Pinot Noir 2016, a fantastic choice for seafood enthusiasts.

The fourth course Lamb Chop in Mongolian Style and Spring Crab Rice with Ginger and Green Vegetables, a Chef Tan’s take on the Mongolian-styled barbecue is paired with a 2015 Catena Zapata, Catena Malbec, a leader in the Mendoza heartland of the classic Argentinian red varietal.

Ending off the meal on a high, dessert is a delightful Coconut almond tea & Crystal Lemongrass, served with a celebrated Italian Piedmont, Michele Chiarlo, Nivole Moscato d’Asti 2017, consistently ranked among the best of the world’s best sparkling dessert wines.

4-Course Tasting Menu by Chef Jeff Tan with Wine Pairing

Venue: Pinto Restaurant

Date: 29 October – 2 November (extended from the 1 Nov)

Time: 12:00 – 15:00 (lunch) and 18:00 – 20:00 (dinner)

To make a reservation or enquiry, please contact InterContinental Phuket Resort at icphuket.info@ihg.com or click here to visit the web page.