The Nai Harn’s Rock Salt Restaurant has it all – arguably the best setting in Phuket with an incredible view of Nai Harn Beach and sunsets that are nothing short of mesmerizing, a splendid menu featuring local and international favourites, exceptional wine list, welcoming staff….and it shows, there are times when those without a prior booking are out of luck.

With a package like that, why would you even try to improve upon it? Well, they did and so Prime was born.

To get there, you need to walk through Rock Salt. You might be tempted to grab a seat, have a drink and enjoy the sunset – but don’t, keep walking, take the few steps up and there you are, welcome to Prime!

An open-air kitchen with a fire roaring under the girl and in the wood fire oven welcomes you is, all this set under a sprawling tree. The kitchen staff are prepping the meal that you’ll be enjoying in a moment right in front of your eyes, and if you’re in luck, the executive chef Mark Jones is there too, to tell you more about his exceptional menu. But don’t sit down and place your order just yet – first turn around and take in the view. Just minutes ago you might have thought the one at Rock Salt is as good as they get in Phuket, and now you see this – a postcard-perfect Phuket vista.

Now grab a seat – just about any seat as they all come with this wonderful view, and make your choice. It won’t be easy as every dish on Prime’s exclusive menu looks inviting. And if you do let chef Jones do the talking, choosing what to order will be an even bigger challenge. He is a man clearly in love with his job and he speaks about his dishes with a passion that is contagious.

First, he’ll make the Peruvian-style octopus seem like the obvious starter choice, only to completely change your mind with his description of Prime’s in-house cold-smoked salmon; the moment you decide to order the torched Cornish mackerel with ceviche of heirloom tomatoes, he will make his tartare of Angus beef fillet sound utterly irresistible.

And the same goes to the mains, the desserts, and don’t even get him started on the homemade sour-dough bread that you’ll have with your appetizers. Or do, if you love food.

Luckily, no matter what choice you make, it will be the right one. I tired the Rangers Valley Wagyu Rib Eye Steak, the Yogurt Marinated Bultarra Lamb Rump, the Masala-marinated Coral Trout, and each was as perfect as the starters and as the view. And the fact that they came with exceptional wine pairings, some of the labels hand-picked by no other than the Nai Harn’s wine partner James Suckling, only elevated the experience.

I live far off Nai Harn beach, too far to just casually swing by it. What I usually need is a good reason to visit. Well, now I have it and it’s a Prime one.

