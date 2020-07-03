The Award-Winning Acqua Restaurant Returns

Thailand Tatler’s Top 20 Best Restaurants is a notoriously hard list to get onto. That is unless you happen to be an award-winning restaurant in Patong led by the immensely talented Chef Alessandro Frau.

Acqua Restaurant pulled in an impressive 93/100 rating in this year’s reviews, with 39/40 for food, 19/20 for beverages, 17/20 for ambience and 18/20 for service. Reviewers noted the chef’s attentiveness to diners, a fantastic, high-quality menu and the service to match.

After three months, the restaurant will also be returning this Friday (3rd July) for weekend-only dining, bringing back Chef Alessandro’s signature, colourful fine dining to the island.

Reserve your seat at one of the Islands dining treasures here.