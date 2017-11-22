One of the things that separate us from animals is food. They eat theirs to saturate hunger; we play with ours for reasons other than just filling out stomachs. For us, food is not just fuel, but also tradition and culture; a reason to meet friends and a purpose of long-distance travel.

The recent pop-up of Phuket’s favourite Taste Bar & Grill at the Chiang Mai Northern Thai Cuisine Restaurant in Ban Manik was a celebration of food as something more than just an energy source. With an intimate setting for 25 guests, Thai-style shared plates, communal tables and a lovely garden atmosphere, a brilliant night ensued accompanied by tunes from DJ Benjay.

The menu, inspired by Northern Thai dishes, included Taste’s Chef Martin Ostlind’s renditions of Nam Prik Ong Farang (a milder version of popular veggies with a chili dip); Miang with a filling of grilled shrimp, pomelo, coconut, lime and other ingredients served atop a wild betel leaf, Not-Kao Soi with tea smoked duck, Taste’s Hang Lay Curry, Crispy Pork Belly with garlic and coriander glaze, Roselle Sorbet and more.

With an intricate menu flawlessly executed by one of Phuket’s most passionate chefs and enjoyed in a great setting and great company, it was a night of celebration of food not as sustenance, but as a true wonder.

Learn more on Chiang Mai Restaurant Facebook page and on and tastebargrill.com