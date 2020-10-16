Stargazing at Suay

Chef Noi’s ‘Dining Under the Stars’ concept at Suay, Cherngtalay had us intrigued. So, what better way to discover more about this renowned chefs’ unique culinary idea than experience it for ourselves?

Every Thursday evening this beautiful restaurant takes on an enhanced romantic and magical ambience, thanks to the twinkling, draped canopy you dine beneath. To keep the concept fresh, a different four-course ‘Starlight Menu’ is curated each week for guests to sample, which includes their preferred choice of the main dish from the set selection.

Starlight Menu

The menu reflected the renowned creative twists to Thai cuisine, with bold and unique takes on Asian and global flavours that Suay is known for.

We started with a beautifully plated dish of marinated salmon and lemongrass salad, served with a green apple sorbet which acted additionally as a palate cleanser in this refreshing combination. The soup course followed; a creamy smoked corn base with a salty bacon rasher topped with crab meat on the side.

For the main course, we had the choice of a Japanese style roasted Chashu pork roll with truffle jus OR grilled king prawns with tom yum butter. An impossible choice as both sounded delectable, we decided to try one each so nobody suffered from FOMO! The pork was intensely tender, and the truffle jus injected a fusion feel to another dish where the combination of flavours worked seamlessly. The creamy tom yum butter sauce on the king prawns was my personal highlight and had me feeling starry-eyed (excuse the pun). The sweet potato fries served with kaffir lime mayonnaise were an unexpected accompaniment, but again it all worked harmoniously together.

With only just enough space left for dessert, we were treated to a nostalgic dish of pumpkin pie. But of course, a new take on the retro classic meant it was served with a flavourful Thai tea ice cream.

Starry Night

Although you are not dining under the night sky, this actually seems to work incredibly well for the unforgiving rainy season weather we are currently experiencing. With their indoor starry night setting, there is no need to worry about undesirable weather spoiling your evening. Weather permitting, you can always enjoy a pre-dinner cocktail or nightcap in the stunning courtyard garden anyway.

To summarise the experience of ‘Dining Under the Stars’, I would say that we had a thoroughly enjoyable evening, in a dreamy and romantic setting. Not to mention the fantastic dishes combining a creative fusion of flavours that is so very signature to Suay.

When

Every Thursday evening from 7 pm

Where

Suay Cherngtalay

Baan Wana Park

177/99 Moo 4, Sri Sunthorn Sub-District

Thalang District, Phuket, Thailand 83110

+66 (0) 93 339 1890

Price

1,200 thb ++

www.suayrestaurant.com

https://www.facebook.com/suaybychefnoi