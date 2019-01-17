More than 40 wines were presented to the guests of ‘Celebratory Wine Tasting’ recently hosted by Fin – Fabulous is Needed (Fin Wine) at Trisara. But this is one of those stories where quality outshines quantity.

Fin, one of Thailand’s pioneer importer of handcrafted organic, biodynamic, and natural wines, organized the tasting to celebrate their partnerships with partners in Phuket and to mark the arrival of the first Michelin start to the island – thanks to the efforts and talent of chef Jimmy Ophorst’s team at Trisara’s PRU restaurant.

The wines on show more than matched the occasion. Except for the classics such as pure-breed Rieslings from Germany’s Mosel, or premiere cru Champagnes, the wine list included some unique winemaking achievements, including a plethora of biodynamic and natural wines, many made from obscure grape varieties and using long-lost techniques.

Representing a more traditional approach to winemaking were the wines of Volpaia – a famous organic winery from Tuscany, all of whose labels had been rated 90+ points by James Suckling and other international critics and publications. Guests who attended the stunning sea view villa where the tasting was held, not only had a chance to sip on some of Valpaia’s best vintages but to chat with Federica Mascheroni Stianti of Volpaia, who presented the unique geographic features of the estate during a live presentation.

Special wines, special location – it clearly was a special event for a special occasion.

Learn more on fin-wine.com