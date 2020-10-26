Secret Eats: Ple’s Kitchen

Ple’s Kitchen is one of those rare places you accidentally drive past trying to find a short cut. Still, the restaurant frontage design captures your attention, and you decide to give it a go. It is now one of my all-time favourite hidden spots, and on my ‘must-visit list’ for great Thai food in a tropical setting. After countless visits, I have introduced several Phuket friends to Ple’s Kitchen and (used to) take all my island visitors there. The reviews are unanimous – everyone has loved it! I almost want to keep it to myself, but it’s too good not to share!

The Location

If you know Lemongrass House in Cherngtalay, then you are almost there. Just head down Soi Cherngtalay 2, right beside Lemongrass House and keep driving past the new villa construction and rough road, until you see the restaurant on your right-hand side. There is plenty of parking, and you access the restaurant via a wooden walkway surrounded by plants and greenery.

The Setting

A tropical feast for your eyes awaits you; with hanging plants and orchids above wooden walkways, bamboo huts dotted around the lush foliage and plenty of outdoor space for kids to play, along with a small kids climbing frame to keep them occupied. There are also several parrots in large cages which the kids seem to enjoy, although not all parents share their enthusiasm for caged birds.

The Food

OK, let’s get to the food – quite honestly it’s delicious food served as decent portions and a varied selection on offer with some unusual dishes you can’t easily find elsewhere. The restaurant offers good value for money on both food and drinks, with a Chang Beer only setting you back 60 THB. The menu focuses on Thai, although they do have some International dishes also such as salads and plates of pasta.

Recommended Dishes

Local Vegetable Salad with Shrimp (I would go so far as to say that this is my favourite lunch dish at the moment, so this would be my top recommendation) Crispy Morning Glory Salad Crab Curry with Betel Leaves Whole Sea Bass Steamed with Ginger and Soy Sauce Prawn Phad Thai

The Bottom Line

Attractive indoor/outdoor setting with heaps of space for kids to explore and play. They serve fabulous Thai food at reasonable prices with some special dishes on the menu. It is easy to find once you know where to look (location map below).

Details

Where

Ple’s Kitchen

Location Map

Address – Soi Cherngtalay 2, Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket 83110

When

Open daily (except Wednesday) for lunch and dinner

Contact

https://www.facebook.com/plekitcnen/

Telephone +0625926424 / +66826532499