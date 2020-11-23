Secret Eats: 108 Vegetarian Cuisine

Granted, this is far from a grand establishment; however, this hidden veggie gem is the bee’s knees of vegetarian food.

The Location

108 Vegetarian Cuisine moved from its previous location on Bandon Cherngtalay Road in July 2020, to a small nondescript side street. Lucky for me, I literally live a few minutes away, and this was the saving grace in me finding their new location .

The Setting

This humble, tiny premises sits on a quiet roadside with a mere 2 or 3 tables available to dine at. You can spot this restaurant by the yellow table cloths and vegetarian signage (in both English and Thai). But don’t let this frontage fool you, there are plenty of comings and goings starting around 6am with people grabbing their food for the day. There is also a takeaway counter right at the front with some ‘ready to go’ dishes which change daily depending on what they get from the market but usually include curry and noodle options. Best to pick these up before lunchtime as they are quite famous and go for a staggeringly reasonable 30 THB per dish, with regular menu items starting around 50 THB.

The Food

I am not vegetarian, although I do try to eat less meat nowadays. However, you really don’t miss meat one bit with dishes as delicious, (and some unusual) as these. Everything is freshly prepared with a smile, and the menu is varied enough to please even the fuss pots amongst us. Pick from Thai salads, stir-fried vegetables, noodle dishes, curries, rice options, etc.

Please note that they do use multiple plastic bags for takeaway (as with most places), so do try to bring along your own containers and they will happily fill these for you to help reduce single-use plastic.

Recommended Dishes

Pomelo Salad (zingy and fresh, one of my top dishes here and a crowd pleaser too) Spicy Mushroom Salad Fried Rice with Green Curry Stir-Fried Spicy Eggplant (pick your spice level and prepare to be impressed with this aubergine dish!) Stir-Fried Tofu Bubble with Cashew Nuts (this one divides people, it is a little unusual but worth a try)

The Bottom Line

A hidden restaurant on a small side street serving great vegetarian dishes at excellent value for money, (food counter from 30 THB and menu items from 50 THB). It is an extremely basic place, but service is friendly, and they always deliver on taste.

Details

Where

108 Vegetarian

Location Map

Address – 42 Soi Cherngtalay 16, Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket 83110

When

Open 6am – 3pm Monday to Saturday.

Contact

https://www.facebook.com/108vegcuisine

Telephone +66611898965