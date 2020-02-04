Seafood at Trisara, which serves authentic southern Thai dishes based on treasured family heirloom recipes, was awarded the Michelin Plate. The hotel’s Executive Chef Kla Prakobkit presents a menu featuring local favourites made from scratch while showcasing sustainably sourced produce. Chef Kla, a former apprentice to Michelin wizards, has been with the resort since its opening in 2004. “At Trisara, we see many guests return year after year, hence we want to ensure that with every visit they have the opportunity to enjoy new dining experiences,” said Kla.

He and his team have always been intrigued by the traditional Thai recipes of older generations. With Seafood at Trisara, they are taking this inspiration to a new level. On a regular basis, the team explores new regions and draws inspiration from “secret local recipes”, many of which have been passed down over many generations.

Seafood is open Daily from 6.00 pm. For more information on Seafood at Trisara, please visit https://trisara.com/dining-experiences-2-2/