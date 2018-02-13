What makes a restaurant romantic? Location, service, ambience, great food and wine are all key ingredients while noisy, crowded and places, which Phuket is full of, are better avoided. So don’t risk a failed date this Valentines Day, with our list of the most romantic places to dine at in Phuket, your special night out will not disappoint.
9th Floor, Patong
‘Heavenly Food served by Angels’ is their slogan. The location in a back Soi of Patong and the apartment block lift that takes you up may seem unappealing, but as soon as you walk out on the 9th floor, there is nothing but WOW. That view!
Fine food and an extensive wine will satisfy any palette, plus you can pre-order a birthday cake, flowers or anything else to mark the occasion. And if you visit once, chances are you will be remembered at your next visit. Because granted, you will come back again.
Royale Nam Tock, Kathu
Run by a Belgian couple (Marc as the Chef and Corry as the host) who closed their 18 years old restaurant in their home country and moved to Phuket to create something new and unique. While it’s not an easy place to find, it’s well worth the trip to Kathu Waterfall (Nam Tok) near Loch Palm Golf Course. There, when the night falls, their home is transformed into a private restaurant.
The dining area is surrounded by exquisite European antiques; the drinks are served by the pool o start, and the essentially French cuisine served by the candlelight is the embodiment of romance.
Acqua, Kalim
Chef Alessandro Frau not only has a true passion for food but can match just about any course with his wide selection of wines. If you have trouble choosing from the extensive menu, just ask the experienced staff, many of whom have been with Alessandro since he first opened. The cocktails are expertly mixed, the low lighting and soothing music set the scene, a truly romantic Italian night is guaranteed at Acqua.
Joe’s Downstairs, Kalim
Be there at least 30 minutes before sunset as it’s one of the truly great spots to watch it in Phuket. Joe’s Downstairs is a great place for cocktails and tapas – the sea breeze brings relief on a hot night, service is excellent and the simple, black and white décor doesn’t distract from the natural spectacle outside. Book early to get a table near the water’s edge.
Esenzi, Natai
If you your goal is to sweep her or him off their feet – Esenzi is just the place. Located in the super luxurious Iniala Beach House, the restaurant takes “Phuket Seafood Experience” to a whole new level. Once you get over the exquisite decor, more emotions await on the plates, each of them an art piece.
