9th Floor, Patong

‘Heavenly Food served by Angels’ is their slogan. The location in a back Soi of Patong and the apartment block lift that takes you up may seem unappealing, but as soon as you walk out on the 9th floor, there is nothing but WOW. That view!

Fine food and an extensive wine will satisfy any palette, plus you can pre-order a birthday cake, flowers or anything else to mark the occasion. And if you visit once, chances are you will be remembered at your next visit. Because granted, you will come back again.

Want to stay overnight? Here are some great hotels in Patong.